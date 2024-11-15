Early in Dandadan's run, one of the show's biggest mysteries was who Acrobatic Silky's daughter is and what happened to her.

The hit anime adaptation debuted its first seven episodes on Netflix, best described as a unique mix of teenage drama and the supernatural sleuthing of something like The X-Files.

The series follows a pair of teenage heroes who come together because one believes in ghosts and the other in aliens. The duo tries to prove to the other that their respective supernatural fantasies are, in fact, real.

Acrobatic Silky's Daughter Explained

Dandadan

One of the key supernatural figures introduced to audiences early on in Dandadan is the mysterious Acrobatic Silky.

The dastardly yokai is one of the first spirits Momo and Ken encounter in their supernatural endeavors to outdo one another. Silky is the primary antagonist of the series' first major arc.

While the spirit engages in nefarious activities, possessing other characters and influencing their minds, she, like many of the show's spirit characters, has a tragic backstory.

The exact details of her specific plight are not explored extensively, but what audiences do know is that, in life, Acrobatic Silky had a daughter who was kidnapped by a human trafficking ring and is implied to have died.

Dandadan

It is revealed early on that Silky's daughter being taken away from her is what ultimately led to her death, as she took her own life during a depressive episode caused by the devastating affair.

Some speculated that Acrobat Silky's daughter may have somehow lived and could be out there somewhere, but that has not been explored in the anime or the Dandadan manga.

Is Acrobatic Silky Aira's Mom?

Dandadan

One of the long-prevailing theories in the Dandadan fan community has been that Acrobatic Silky is Aira's mom.

Before Momo and Ken meet Silky, she spent the last few years stalking their classmate Aira, leading many to think the character had a connection with the spirit.

It turns out that Acro picked Aira as her primary haunting target because she looked just like her daughter and felt a tie with the teen.

This theory was further lent credence after SIlky's story in the anime and manga. As the team defeats the spirit, releasing her from the binds of the world of the living, she connects with Aira. Aira even goes as far as to call Acrobat Silky her mother in the spirit's final moment.

This comes after Silky accidentally killed Aira, making her feel guilty about taking the life of another child, as it reminds her of her long-lost child. Silky then uses her aura to sacrifice herself to revive Aira and ascend from this plane.

This mother's mention only seems to help the spirit pass peacefully rather than serve as a major reveal of where Silky's daughter ended up all these years later.

The Dandadan anime is streaming on Netflix.