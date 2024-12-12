Dandadan Season 2: Here’s When To Expect Release Confirmation + First Details

Dandadan was the most talked-about anime of the Fall 2024 season, so Season 2 is likely not far off from release.

Based on the beloved manga of the same name, Dandadan blends the supernatural with science fiction. It tells the tale of two high schoolers, Momo and Okarun, who venture to discover the truth behind the existence of aliens and ghosts.

The anime earned a glowing 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans praise it for its unique style, lovable characters, and incredibly poignant emotional moments (like the story with the Acrobatic Silky demon).

Dandadan Season 2 Reportedly on the Way

Dandadan

While Dandadan Season 2 has not been officially announced, recent reports indicate it is already being prepared for release.

According to unconfirmed leaks, work started on the show's second season with a potential release window sometime in Summer 2025 (via Sugoi LITE).

Season 1 has not yet ended, so fans will likely not hear anything official about Season 2 until then. Sometimes, a show such as this can even end with a trailer for whatever is next, even if it means it is years off at that point.

While an official announcement could line up with the Season 1 finale (releasing Thursday, December 19), there feels like a more natural place to debut some Season 2 news.

The international manga anime convention Jump Fiesta 2025 will run from Friday, December 20 to Sunday, December 22 in Tokyo, Japan. Dandadan has been confirmed to appear at this event.

According to Crunchyroll, the series will be one of 20 titles to be showcased on the Jump Super Stage's Red and Blue throughout the event, potentially meaning fans could get some news on Season 2 at the convention.

If that were the case, it would make sense, with a teaser trailer debuting roughly six to nine months before its eventual release, which is about in line for a series similar to this.

Luckily for those not in attendance, the event will be streamed on Shonen Jump's YouTube page, so fans can witness every juicy morsel as it happens at the fan convention.

What To Expect From Dandadan Season 2

Heading into the end of Dandadan Season 1, fans have a good idea of where the series is going next.

Through the first season, the series tackled the manga's first three-and-a-bit arcs, following the introduction of main characters Okarun and Momo, their conflict with Acrobatic Silky, and the emergence of the Serpo.

With the end of Season 1 starting what is known as the Cursed House Arc, it would seem like a potential second season would pick up here, finishing that story and heading into the beloved Evil Eye Arc beyond that.

The Cursed House arc sees the show's central band of heroes teaming up to help Momo's childhood friend, Jiji, deal with a spirit that haunts her; however, this turns out to be anything but a simple exorcism.

The plight of Jiji bleeds over into the next arc (the Evil Eye Arc), where Momo and Okarun are forced to stay with Momo's childhood friend until the yokai, known as Evil Eye, hidden within him, can be controlled and sent on its way.

Sadly, it looks as though Season 1 will end midway through this story, so fans will have to wait several months to find out what happens next.

Dandadan is streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.