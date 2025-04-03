Dandadan Announces Theatrical Special Before Season 2 Releases

Dandandan will join other anime heavy-hitters in theaters this Summer with a special Season 2 release of one of its most harrowing arcs.

It's been the norm for popular animes to release original films, with My Hero Academia being one of the biggest successes. However, a new trend has been theatrical compilations of whole arcs, with Demon Slayer making huge waves. The latest example is Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training.

Seeing the opportunity, Dandadan has decided to join this trend with a new announcement that Season 2 will begin a theatrical compilation of episodes from last season and the latest one adapting the next arc in Dandadan.

Dandadan Returns With Theatrical Special

Japanese television station Mainichi Broadcasting System, Inc. announced, in partnership with distributors ADN, GKIDS, and Muse, a global theatrical premiere for the second season of Dandadan.

This special premiere will be released as Dandadan: Evil Eye and fully adapt the manga arc of the same name. According to Mainichi, the theatrical rollout of Dandadan: Evil Eye will begin with Asia on May 30, North America on June 6, and finally, Europe on June 7, 2025.

However, unlike other upcoming anime theater releases like Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc (read more about the release of Chainsaw Man Season 2 here), this movie will be a compilation of episodes and not a seamless theatrical adaptation of Evil Eye arc.

Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye will be compiled of four episodes, beginning with the last episode of Season 1, which kickstarted the titular arc, and the first three episodes of Season 2, making it a lean 90-minute theatrical experience for audiences.

Four episodes might not sound like enough to adapt a whole arc, but Evil Eye was only 12 chapters in the manga, and with the anime adapting as many as four chapters per episode, it's more than doable. Fans have plenty to look forward to, including backstories as heartbreaking as Acrobatic Silky's.

When Will Season 2 of Dandadan Release?

The rest of Dandadan Season 2 will begin broadcasting on July 3, 2025. Since the last season was released as a simulcast, it can be assumed that Season 2 will begin streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix on the same day.

Season 2 will be 12 episodes long, with three already covering the Evil Eye arc and the rest covering the Kaiju arc, which introduces Kinta Sakata and fan favorite Vamola (read more about these Dandadan characters here). It's also possible that it could cover the beginning of the manga's biggest arc, Space Globalists.

It'd be interesting to see if Dandadan will adapt future arcs theatrically outside of episode compilations. Even Demon Slayer moved away from them, with the first of three feature-length adaptations of the Infinity Castle arc coming out on July 18.

Just imagine the scope, drama, and action of Dandadan's Space Globalists arc adapted as a full-feature film. It'd undoubtedly warrant a theatrical treatment with the sheer scale of the story, alongside the world-ending stakes against a full-on alien invasion that Momo and Okarun would have to stop alongside their friends.

Season 2 of Dandadan will begin streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll on July 3.