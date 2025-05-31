Netflix Summer Anime 2025: 6 Most Exciting Anime Series Releasing This Summer

Netflix is gearing up for an action-packed summer 2025 with a stellar lineup of anime series that will keep fans glued to their screens. This summer's offerings span multiple genres and promise something for every anime enthusiast with some intriguing new debuts.

The streaming giant's summer slate includes the return of breakout hits like Dan Da Dan and Sakamoto Days, alongside fresh additions that are already generating buzz in the anime community. Here's everything fans need to know about the most exciting anime series hitting Netflix this summer.

6 Netflix Anime Series To Look Forward to This Summer

Dandadan Season 2

Netflix

Premiere date: July 3, 2025

Dandadan is among the popular anime series returning with new seasons this summer, picking up where the first season's thrilling conclusion left off. It follows two high schoolers who gain superpowers while facing terrifying paranormal threats and became an instant hit for its unique blend of supernatural action and romantic comedy.

Season 1 covered 32 chapters of the manga across 12 episodes, concluding five complete story arcs. With the source material's rich content still available, Season 2 promises to dive deeper into the relationship between Momo and Okarun while introducing new supernatural threats and allies.

The series has been praised for its stunning animation by Science SARU and its perfect balance of horror, comedy, and heart. Fans can expect the same high-quality production values and engaging storytelling that made the first season a breakout success.

Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2

Netflix

Premiere date: July 14, 2025

Sakamoto Days, the hit manga adaptation illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, is coming back for Part 2 in July 2025. The breakout Shonen Jump anime series will officially return with new episodes on Netflix.

The series follows Taro Sakamoto, once the world's greatest hitman, who retired for love but must now fight to protect his beloved family when his past catches up with him. The first part of Season 1 established the series as a perfect blend of action comedy, showcasing Sakamoto's incredible skills despite his now-portly appearance.

There's no confirmation of how long this part of the season will run. Since the first season had 11 episodes, it is safe to believe the second one will have a similar number, covering up to chapters 72-75 of the manga.

My Melody & Kuromi

Netflix

Premiere date: July 2025

My Melody & Kuromi brings the iconic Sanrio character to Netflix in a brand-new animated series. While details about the plot remain under wraps, it promises to introduce both longtime fans and newcomers to My Melody's charming world.

The anime series is expected to blend the classic kawaii aesthetic that Sanrio is known for with modern animation techniques, creating a visually stunning experience that appeals to audiences of all ages.

Given Sanrio's track record with character development and storytelling, this adaptation has the potential to become a family favorite.

The Summer Hikaru Died

Netflix

Premiere date: TBA

The Summer Hikaru Died represents one of the most highly anticipated additions to Netflix's summer anime lineup. Based on the popular manga, this supernatural thriller explores themes of identity, friendship, and the unknown in a rural Japanese setting.

The series centers around a mysterious occurrence involving the titular character, Hikaru, blending psychological horror with coming-of-age elements. While the exact release date remains to be announced, the series has already generated significant anticipation among horror anime fans for the summer.

The adaptation promises to maintain the manga's atmospheric tension and emotional depth, making it a must-watch for viewers seeking something different from typical summer fare.

One Piece: Egghead Island Arc Part 2

Crunchyroll

Note: This arc continues through the summer months

While it premiered in April, One Piece: Egghead Island Arc Part 2 will continue throughout the summer months, making it a major presence in Netflix's anime catalog.

The arc continues the Straw Hat Pirates' adventure on the futuristic Egghead Island, where they encounter the brilliant scientist Dr. Vegapunk.

The continuation promises major revelations about the world's history and technology that will shock the fans of the One Piece universe.

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 – The Search for Laqua (Part 3)

Netflix

Premiere date: June 27, 2025

Pokémon Horizons returns with its second season, continuing the adventures of Liko and Roy as they search for the mysterious Laqua. Part 3 of this season promises to delve deeper into the overarching mystery while introducing new Pokémon and characters to the expanding cast.

The series has been praised for its fresh take on the Pokémon formula, moving away from the traditional gym-based structure to focus on exploration and discovery.

Season 2 will likely continue this approach while building toward major revelations about Laqua and its connection to the legendary Pokémon.

Netflix's summer 2025 anime lineup demonstrates the platform's commitment to diverse, high-quality anime content. From supernatural comedies to action-packed adventures, this summer's offerings promise to satisfy anime fans across all demographics and preferences.

