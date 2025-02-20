Three One Piece movies are set to leave Netflix soon: here are the exact dates and the final day to watch them.

One Piece is one of the longest-running and most successful anime series, having aired over 1,000 episodes since its debut in 1999. In 2023, Netflix introduced a new live-action adaptation, with Season 2 of One Piece hopefully releasing later this year.

This not only brought the Straw Hat Pirates' adventures to a new audience and cemented the franchise's enduring popularity but also joined a lineup of One Piece content available to stream on Netflix.

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta (2007)

This 2007 film is an abridged retelling of the Alabasta Arc, one of the most iconic storylines in One Piece.

The Straw Hat Pirates arrive in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, where their ally Nefertari Vivi's homeland is in the midst of a civil war. The real mastermind behind the conflict is Crocodile, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, who has manipulated the citizens to seize power.

The film condenses this dramatic saga into a cinematic experience, offering fast-paced action and key story beats from the anime. Notably, this is the only One Piece movie to feature Vivi, making it a unique entry in the franchise.

Fans in the U.S. will need to catch it before it departs Netflix on February 15.

One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura (2008)

A retelling of the Drum Island Arc, this 2008 film reimagines the story of how Tony Tony Chopper, the crew’s doctor, joined the Straw Hat Pirates.

While keeping the heartwarming moments of Chopper's origins intact, this version introduces Franky, Nico Robin, and the Thousand Sunny, elements not present in the original arc. The movie also adds a new villain, Musshuru, who wields a Devil Fruit power that spreads toxic spores.

With its emotional depth and fresh take on a beloved story, it's a must-watch before it leaves Netflix on February 15.

One Piece Film: Strong World

Unlike previous One Piece movies, Strong World stands out as the first film written directly by series creator Eiichiro Oda. Released in 2009 to commemorate the franchise's 10th anniversary, it follows the Straw Hat Pirates as they face off against Golden Lion Shiki, a legendary pirate who escaped from Impel Down.

The film was a major box office success ($48.2 million in Japan), drawing fans with its high-stakes action and exclusive One Piece Volume 0 manga tie-in.

Those who haven't seen it yet, or want to relive the adventure, should do so before it leaves Netflix on March 14.

Season 1 of the One Piece live-action remake is streaming now on Netflix.

For more One Piece news, check out Nami's new live-action look in Season 2.