Marvel Studios' Netflix Reboot Is Officially No Longer Exclusive to Disney+

After Daredevil: Born Again rebooted the Man Without Fear's Netflix series on Disney+, the show is no longer exclusive to just that streaming service. Having officially canonized Netflix's "Defenders Saga" after Echo, Marvel Studios has set about rebooting these shows with new sequels for Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again was the first to receive this treatment, but The Punisher will get a one-off follow-up Special Presentation in 2026, and there are even rumors that Jessica Jones may be next up after she returns to the MCU next year.

Despite debuting as a Disney+ exclusive sequel to a Netflix original, Daredevil: Born Again has already found its second home just three months after its Season 1 finale premiered in April. Disney-owned cable channel FX aired all nine episodes of the reboot on Tuesdays from July 22 to August 5.

July 22 at 8 p.m. - Episodes 1, 2, and 3

July 29 at 8 p.m. - Episodes 4, 5, and 6

August 5 at 8 p.m. - Episodes 7, 8, and 9

Daredevil: Born Again marks only Disney+'s second live-action MCU series to air on broadcast TV, as Ms. Marvel made its way to ABC in August 2023 in multi-episode blocks to fill a content void created by the Hollywood strikes.

FX hosts a plethora of MCU content alongside Daredevil: Born Again, regularly airing films from the franchise's history, from classics such as Iron Man to recent hits like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Recently, another Disney-owned cable channel, FXX, took on two of Marvel Studios' latest animated series with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men '97.

This isn't the only way Marvel Studios has experimented in taking its content outside Disney+ to other House of Mouse-owned avenues. Previously, Echo was historically released on Hulu at the same time as Disney+, while subscribers also received three episodes of Secret Invasion.

FX viewers will be treated to an all-star cast in Daredevil: Born Again's nine episodes, such as Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Jon Bernthal, and some fresh MCU faces.

Why Is Daredevil: Born Again Coming to Cable?

Marvel Television

Daredevil: Born Again's Disney+ viewership hit a new low for the MCU, likely due to its adult content combined with the franchise's larger struggles. This came as a shock to many, given Daredevil's massive popularity on Netflix and the critical acclaim that Born Again quickly garnered upon its release.

Having struggled to get one of its best Disney+ shows out to as many viewers as hoped, Born Again's FX airing could bring fresh eyes to the Netflix reboot before Season 2 premieres next March and continues the tale.

If the move proves successful, the Man Without Fear surely won't be the last to have his Disney+ series come to FX or other broadcast channels. While more recent releases such as Ironheart may be the obvious move, Marvel Studios could bring past shows such as Loki and WandaVision in that direction too.