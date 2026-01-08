Dove Cameron's MCU Debut Was Brief, But Meaningful

The singer/actress Dove Cameron played a starring role in an MCU TV series almost eight years ago, and her storyline was insane. Cameron rose to fame under Disney, thanks to her dual leading role as twin sisters in Liv and Maddie, as well as her starring role in the Descendants saga. That musical fantasy franchise recently returned for a fourth movie, The Rise of Red, which Cameron skipped out on due to her castmate's prior passing.

Naturally, the 29-year-old Washington-born Cameron's history with Disney makes her a popular fan cast for other roles at the House of Mouse, including the MCU. But did you know that between Descendants 2 and 3 in 2018, Dove Cameron joined the MCU with a six-episode stint on Agents of SHIELD Season 5?

Marvel

Ruby was the genetically engineered daughter of General R. Hale, a high-ranking U.S. Air Force officer and one of Hydra's last surviving leaders, a position she was created to one day fill, leading the MCU's evil organization into the future.

Cameron's forgotten MCU character believed she was destined to be the subject of Project Destroyer of Worlds, which would infuse her with the power of Gravitonium and, in her eyes, finally win the approval of her mother.

Marvel

But things weren't quite that simple, as General Hale had other things in mind and viewed Chloe Bennett's Quake as the right fit for the Super Soldier experiment (something she, of course, had no interest in).

Naturally, Ruby developed an intense hatred for Quake, believing that taking her down was the true obstacle to being seen as good enough. She would eventually infuse herself with Gravitonium with the help of Baron Wolfgang von Strucker's son, Werner, which had some unfortunate consequences.

Marvel

While yes, Cameron's villain got her wish with some extreme gravity-controlling powers, she struggled to control her abilities and even suffered intense pain, being tormented by those who had succumbed to Gravitonium before.

One of Ruby's most game-changing moments came in her first appearance, when she sliced off both arms of the super-powered SHIELD agent Yo-Yo Rodriguez. That would prove to be her final downfall when the speedster (who bounces back to her start point after using her powers) sliced her throat open.

Marvel

Dove Cameron's Ruby Hale left a meaningful mark on Agents of SHIELD as one of Season 5's strongest original characters, pursuing her goals in ruthless fashion and driven by a tragic backstory, all while having minor ties to the wider MCU.

Of course, she also left lasting implications on Yo-Yo Rodriguez's life after her death, as she was forced to use cybernetic arms for her remaining days.

But That Isn't Dove Cameron's Only Marvel Role, And It May Not Be Her Last

Ruby Hale may be Dove Cameron's only live-action superhero credit, but around the same time she appeared on Agents of SHIELD, the Descendants actress gave her voice to the beloved Gwen Stacy in the animated Marvel Rising franchise.

The sub-brand centered around the Secret Warriors, a diverse team of younger female superheroes who teamed up. Funnily enough, Rising reunited Cameron with Chloe Bennett and Ming-Na Wen, with whom she appeared on ABC.

Disney XD

Just like Sony Pictures' acclaimed Spider-Verse movies, this Gwen Stacy wasn't relegated to the love interest role, and instead got to shine as Ghost-Spider.

Many are convinced that Cameron's Rising role may be the key to her MCU return, being a popular fan cast to share the screen with Tom Holland's Spider-Man as his Gwen Stacy, taking over the role from The Amazing Spider-Man's Emma Stone.

Disney XD

Marvel Studios has been known to repurpose some Agents of SHIELD actors in new roles, partially due to uncertainty surrounding its canon status. Since Cameron is a popular name with deep ties to the Disney family, it's easy to imagine her finding a new role in the MCU in the future.

As Marvel Studios will soon be recasting the X-Men for a new, younger generation, the 29-year-old Cameron could be a good fit for Charlie Xavier's School of Gifted Youngsters after Avengers: Secret Wars soft reboots the MCU.

The diamond-infused telepath Emma Frost has been one popular choice, but Cameron could also put her singing abilities into action as Dazzler, a musical hero that Kevin Feige is a big fan of and was once rumored to be played by Taylor Swift.