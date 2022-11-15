Marvel’s Chloe Bennet Shares New Photos That May Tease Her MCU Return

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD is still in a state of limbo with regard to its inclusion or exclusion in the greater MCU, but star Chloe Bennet may have just teased a return to her role.

For seven years, Bennet shone as Skye/Daisy Johnson in Agents of SHIELD on ABC, giving the show an Inhuman as a core character alongside Clark Gregg's fan-favorite hero, Phil Coulson. There have even been rumors about Bennet reprising her superhero role at some point in the MCU's future, although Bennet herself has been quick to shut those down over the past couple of years.

Over a year ago, rumors hinted that Bennet's Daisy Johnson would play a role in Marvel's first Phase 5 series, Secret Invasion, but the actress made it as clear as possible that she hadn't discussed anything of the sort with Marvel Studios. Of course, she remains hopeful that she'll get that opportunity after her hacker-turned-superhero went through such a rollercoaster journey from 2013 to 2020.

But now, thanks to a suspicious social media post, fans may have a new reason to be hopeful for a Daisy Johnson comeback as the MCU continues to evolve.

Chloe Bennet Post Brings MCU Hopes

Agents of SHIELD star Daisy Johnson took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself from home with the caption "swipe right to see how to pass down trauma."

As she does often, the actress pulled off some hilarious poses, crouching down in a Spider-Man-style pose with a bunch of her hair covering her face.

But the one small detail that eagle-eyed Quake fans noticed in this set of pictures is a pair of bloomed daisies sticking out of her right sock, evoking memories of her character from Marvel's Agents of SHIELD on ABC.

After starting off as the hacker Skye in the show's first two seasons, Bennet found her true place in the story as Daisy Johnson, a powerful SHIELD agent and Inhuman hero from the comics.

This isn't the first time Bennet has teased an MCU comeback, as she posted a selfie of her alongside Shang-Chi star Simu Liu hanging out together. She also included a hilarious caption celebrating their place as Asian superheroes in different parts of the Marvel universe:

"oh look it’s Marvel's first Asian superhero..and Simu Liu is also in the pic too."

Will Daisy Johnson Actually Come Back to the MCU?

There's no question that Chloe Bennet wants the chance to play Daisy Johnson again in the MCU, especially with reports that the franchise's first true crossover event on Disney+ will arrive with 2023's Secret Invasion. But now, with this picture on her Instagram feed, fans are more hopeful than ever that her specific use of a daisy is truly the indication of a comeback that many think it is.

Secret Invasion would seemingly be the most likely place for her return due to Daisy's role in the original comic story, along with the fact that this is the next Marvel show set for arrival on Disney+. There may also be openings for her in other grounded properties like Echo or Daredevil: Born Again, but there's also the big question of whether this would be a new version of Daisy or the very same one that came in Agents of SHIELD's run on ABC.

And if all else fails, there's always the movie that should be the biggest crossover event in Marvel history - 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wants to bring as many characters as he possibly can into that story, including past versions of the X-Men and Fantastic Four. That would surely put the Agents of SHIELD team into contention, although the hope is that Bennet finds her way back into the story before that time.

All seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are available to stream on Disney+.