Marvel Confirms Disney+'s First MCU 'Crossover Event' Coming Next Year

Marvel Studios' Phase 5 Disney+ slate will begin with arguably the MCU's biggest streaming event to date in Secret Invasion. Rogue Skrulls have infiltrated Earth, and it's up to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Ben Mendlsohn's Talos to put a stop to it as Marvel Studios dives into potentially its darkest story in MCU history.

While it's still a mystery what exactly the plot of Secret Invasion will hold, it's already confirmed to include plenty of Marvel Studios' premiere veteran spies to keep the planet safe for as long as possible. Fury and Talos will also have Don Cheadle's James Rhodes, Martin Freeman's Everett Ross, and Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, and those are only the names that fans know about with only a few months until the Disney+ show debuts.

With so many important characters from different franchises coming together, there will be a few fun crossover moments that fans have imagined happening in the lead-up to Secret Invasion's arrival. However, those moments will only be the tip of the iceberg, according to the latest report coming from the team behind this mysterious Disney+ event.

Marvel Studios Bringing Major Crossover Event

Marvel

As described on the official Marvel website, Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion has officially been designated as a "crossover event series." This is the first time that an MCU Disney+ series has been officially labeled a "crossover event," leading fans to question how many potential MCU characters or plotlines may be crossing into Secret Invasion when it premieres in Spring 2023.

The site also reported on Cobie Smulders' quotes from the show's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, noting how she described it as "a darker show" that goes deep into each character involved. Fans will see a great deal of mystery throughout the series, which will be "a bit of a guessing game" from start to finish:

"This is a darker show. We're going to get deeper into the characters. We're going to see them in new ways, and it's going to be an exciting thriller, and you're never going to know who people are. Are they a Skrull? Are they a human? It's going to be a bit of a guessing game."

The article recapped some of the footage from Secret Invasion's exclusive trailer that played at Comic-Con, which included a conversation between Nick Fury and Maria Hill. When this show starts, he's been off-world and ignoring Hill for some time, only coming back because of how dangerous the threat is.

He's also seen talking to Colonel James Rhodes, asking War Machine "how well he knows his assigned protection" as the mood between them gets quite tense.

Who Will Join The Secret Invasion Crossover?

Marvel

With the MCU finally diving into the deep end with the Skrulls, there's no telling how big Secret Invasion could be, especially now with this new "crossover" designation.

Every Disney+ show from Marvel Studios has referenced past events and characters, some of them even bringing new major characters into the fold that will be around for the future. But considering that this is the first time Marvel has used this specific wording, it seems almost certain that some major surprises are being planned out for this show.

In the comics, Secret Invasion brings in a number of major players from across the MCU as the Skrulls aim at Earth's people, which could be what this distinction is teasing. Whether any wild cameos for characters from the Infinity Saga are in store is a mystery, but it could also tease the inclusion of some other unexpected properties from across the Marvel universe.

Rumors have teased that Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson from Agents of SHIELD could be set to return in this story, although all parties involved have denied those reports being true for the past few months. With Fury involved, there could also be other past SHIELD characters up for potential roles, but it will be tough to predict who has the best chances for a return.

No matter who is involved or what story is told, this new Disney+ entry is being set up as a massive event.

Secret Invasion will begin streaming on Disney+ in Spring 2023.