High-definition images of James Gunn's Superman have surfaced, showing Bradley Cooper as Clark Kent's (David Corenswet) biological father. Many fans were surprised to see Cooper as Jor-El in Superman when the new DCU film hit theaters last month. The role of the Krytponians in the film is small but critical, making these new images a treat for fans to dissect after only getting a glimpse in theaters.

Cooper, who reunited with James Gunn after voicing Rocket Raccoon for years, is the DCU's Jor-El alongside Angela Sarafyan as Lara Lor-Van.

In the movie, the damaged message from Superman's Kryptonian parents, intially calms the hero down, but it's understood that's it's an incomplete message.

Later, Lex Luthor's (Nicholas Hoult) Engineer (Maria Gabriela de Faria) restores the lost portion of the message, revealing that Jor-El and Lara want Superman to conquer Earth. This twist (which may have just been retconned) on Superman's classic origins was the driving point of Clark's character development, making Cooper's new DC role that much more important.

These new HD Joe-El images were grabbed directly from the film's digital release on August 15, which arrived just 35 days after its July 11 theatrical premiere.

The first HD still shows Jor-El (Cooper) and Lara delivering their message inside the Fortress of Solitude, specifically at the icy, spherical workstation.

Fans get a clear look at their all-white Kryptonian outfits, a nod to the 1978 film and certain comic designs, contrasting with the darker, grey-toned aesthetic of Zack Snyder's Man of Steel.

Superman

The second image offers a wide shot of the message, with both parents standing in frame. This gives a full head-to-toe view of their costumes as the hologram plays across a crystal wall in the Fortress.

Superman

Next is a striking close-up of Cooper's Jor-El, highlighting his bright blue eyes, which naturally match Corenswet's Kal-El.

Superman

The tone shifts in the fourth HD image, which shows part of the restored second half of the message. Here, The Sphere News broadcast shows Jor-El and Lara with a chilling headline onscreen: "Superman Sent on Mission to Destroy Us."

Superman

Finally, one of the film's most pivotal moments appears in the last image, as Superman holds the smartphone, revealing his parents' true message.

Superman

Superman has proven to be a box office win, on track to surpass $600 million worldwide after its strong, but short, exclusive theatrical run. The film not only introduced audiences to Corenswet's fresh take on the Man of Steel but also kicked off Gunn's ambitious new vision for the DCU.

With Gunn confirming that his next DC movie, a continuation of what he calls "The Superman Saga," is already being fast-tracked into production, excitement is mounting for where the franchise heads next.

While Corenswet's Superman, Milly Alcock's Supergirl, and Krypto are set to anchor the saga’s future, it remains uncertain whether Jor-El and Lara will return to play a role in the hero's journey again.

Could Bradley Cooper Return to the DCU?

There's a chance Bradley Cooper could return to the DCU, though probably not as Jor-El. While there's more that could be explored with Superman's Kryptonian father, Superman really positions Clark as moving on from his Kryptonian roots, showing that his actions and choices define him more than the words of his birth parents.

That makes a return for Jor-El less likely. At the same time, Cooper and Gunn are longtime friends, and Gunn loves bringing back past collaborators in new ways.

Similar to his brother Sean Gunn (who is Maxwell Lord in live action), Cooper could show up as a different character, maybe even just in a voice role like he did as Rocket in the MCU. So while Jor-El may be done, there's still plenty of room for Cooper to pop up somewhere in the DCU.