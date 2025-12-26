James Gunn's Justice League Team Needs to Include These 7 Heroes

A proper Justice League has not made itself known in James Gunn's DCU yet, but one has to assume that the squad is coming in some form. DC's iconic superhero team is easily one of the most popular super-powered outfits in comic history, bringing together some of the brand's biggest heroes under a common cause.

Over the years, the Justice League has taken various shapes. The last time fans saw them on-screen, they were taking on the terrifying Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League as part of the now-defunct DCEU. While new DC headman James Gunn is not rushing into the League coming to his interconnected on-screen universe, he has said that the team is something the franchise is working towards.

Just this year, Gunn revealed that Superman's Justice Gang, which was introduced as a corporate-backed superhero team, could be seen as the seeds of an eventual Justice League, without being the group itself.

So, with the path being paved toward the Super Seven coming to screen once again, several heroes feel like they need to be a part of at least its initial lineup.

Every DCU Hero That Needs To Be in James Gunn's Justice League

Superman

DC Studios

David Corenswet's Superman feels like the most 'lockiest' of locks for a significant role on James Gunn's Justice League team. Superman, along with several other DC heroes, serves as an anchor of the squad, helping to lead the group alongside Bruce Wayne/Batman.

So far, the DCU has essentially been built around the Boy in Blue, with his 2025 film being the foundation for what is to come in the interconnected comic book canon. When the League eventually pops up in a DC Studios project, Superman will almost surely be there, shaping it to his vision of a better Earth (and galaxy).

Batman

DC Comics

Despite not yet officially being introduced in the DCU, Batman is another name who has to be there when the franchise's version of the Justice League comes to screen. The Dark Knight and Superman serve as two sides of the League's leadership coin, with Supes representing the great potential of the galaxy and Bruce Wayne representing the great potential of man.

It also helps that Bruce happens to be a multi-billionaire, often personally financing the various pieces of infrastructure needed by the Justice League, such as the Justice League Watchtower.

Wonder Woman

DC Comics

There is a reason why Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman are often referred to as the Trinity in DC canon. Much like Superman and Batman before her, Wonder Woman is a vital pillar of almost every version of the Justice League team, bringing her ultra-powerful Amazonian heritage to the table as the third corner of the League's leadership picture.

Wonder Woman was a name not initially included in James Gunn's DCU plans, but a movie focused on the beloved comic hero has been fast-tracked at Warner Bros., likely hinting that Gunn and the Warner brass see just how important the character can/should be to any future DC storytelling (including a potential Justice League story).

John Stewart

DC Studios

While John Stewart is not a core piece of the Justice League equation, specifically, even though he has appeared in several versions of the team over the years, a Green Lantern of some sort is. A Lantern is almost always a part of the League, helping as a liaison to the cosmos in a lot of ways.

Seeing as John Stewart is seemingly being lined up as the DCU's central Lantern going forward, as the lead of the upcoming Lanterns series, one can assume that, if a Green Lantern is on the DC Studios Justice League roster, it will be John.

Hawkgirl

DC Studios

Hawkgirl (played by Isabela Merced in the DCU) is another name who, while not being a core tenant of the Justice League, has to be there in James Gunn's version of the team. After being introduced as a member of the Justice Gang in Superman, it seems that Gunn is building up the winged hero for greater things.

Gunn's DC universe also appears to draw significant inspiration from DC's animated works, and Hawkgirl is an integral part of several animated adaptations of the Justice League, including the beloved Justice League animated series from the early 2000s.

Mr. Terrific

DC Studios

Knowing James Gunn, there are sure to be some wildcards on his Justice League lineup, and Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific feels like one of them. After being a relative unknown to general audiences before Superman, the T-sphere-weilding supergenius came out of the 2025 film as one of the biggest surprises of the movie.

Mr. Terrific's brilliant intellect could be key to the early Justice League picture, helping to establish the team's tech alongside whoever joins to establish the DCU's Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Supergirl

DC Studios

Supergirl is about to break big in the DCU, with the upcoming release of her movie, Supergirl, next June. The super-powered cousin of Superman has been a part of the Justice League team several times over the years, but she must be included in the DC Studios take on the group.

Gunn and the creative DCU brain trust have already teased that this version of the character is on the radar of those who will be assembling the Justice League team, as she was confirmed to be part of the Justice Gang during Peacemaker Season 2.

BONUS: The Flash

DC Comics

There has been no discussion of a DCU Flash at this point. The closest fans have come to any reference to the hero was during Superman, with the Hall of Justice mural seemingly featuring a classic version of the character.

However, given just how big a part of the DC Comics narrative tapestry that the Flash is and his inclusion as one of the original founding members of the Justice League, it would not be all that surprising if he were to be included.

BONUS: Martian Manhunter

DC Comics

Martian Manhunter is another founding member of the League, who has not yet been introduced into the DCU. However, simply because he is one of the original seven, it seems like he is a likley candidate to appear on the DCU team early on in its run.

Like Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter fills a unique void for the League, serving as a representative of the stars for the primarily Earth-based team.

BONUS: Zatanna

DC Comics

Fans have yet to see the spell-binding Zatanna appear in a DC Studios project, but I would not put it past James Gunn to bring her into the fold sooner rather than later.

The character would be a welcome addition to a potential Justice League lineup. She represents a special corner of the DC universe, with her connection to magic and the occult (something that is a key part of the DC canon). She is also a fan favorite, boasting a cult following unlike many other heroes.