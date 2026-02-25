The Batman Part 2 Gets The Perfect Working Title

DC Studios is using quite a great working title for Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part 2 ahead of its production start date. While DC has plenty of new releases lined up ahead of The Batman 2, this sequel is easily one of the most anticipated projects the franchise has to offer in the near future. Now, before the movie starts its shooting schedule, fans have a new update about an exciting piece of information from the production team.

Hollywood North Buzz revealed that DC Studios will film The Batman - Part 2 under the working title "Vengeance 2." Fans will recognize this as a callback to the original The Batman movie, which notably used "Vengeance" as its working title when it was filmed between January 2020 and March 2021.

The title also ties back to one of the most memorable lines from the first The Batman movie, as Robert Pattinson's hero beats the hell out of a group of criminals before telling them, "I'm vengeance." This line was used in the first full trailer for The Batman, which was released during the virtual 2020 DC FanDome event.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman - Part 2 will follow up on his original efforts on The Batman as a sequel developed as part of the Elseworlds slate overseen by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Starring Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright along with MCU stars Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, and Barry Keoghan, the story will pick up with Gotham in the aftermath of the Riddler's attacks as Bruce Wayne faces a horde of new villains in his path. The Batman - Part 2 is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

Current Production Status for The Batman - Part 2

DC Studios

While The Batman - Part 2 has been in the early stages of development for years, facing numerous story changes along the way, Variety confirmed that the movie will begin filming in May 2026. This gives Matt Reeves and co. about 16 months to finish filming, reshoots, and post-production before Robert Pattinson makes his first appearance as the Caped Crusader in five full years.

In recent months, fans have received thrilling updates about the sequel's cast, including Sebastian Stan's reported casting as Harvey Dent and Scarlett Johansson's introduction as a new, undisclosed character. Adding that level of talent will only bring this film's quality to new levels, particularly with the stakes likely to be raised even higher for the next adventure.

Reportedly, The Batman 2 still has a few issues to work out behind the scenes on the casting front, which brings up questions about where this movie is going from a villain perspective.

Thankfully, with filming for this movie just over the horizon, Warner Bros. and DC Studios may have more news in store for what fans should expect to see from Bruce Wayne's return to the big screen.