New Report Shatters Hopes For The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie's Grand Premiere

Star Wars' next movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, may not get a grand world premiere event as part of its theatrical debut. This film is already a milestone for Star Wars, as it will be the franchise’s first new movie to hit theaters since 2019's Episode IX- The Rise of Skywalker. However, after recent Lucasfilm decisions, the studio will not repeat a tactic it used for a previous studio sequel.

Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian & Grogu is not expected to have a worldwide premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, according to a report from Deadline. The outlet listed this film, along with Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft – The Tour, Pressure, and In the Grey, as May releases that would not be shown at the French international film festival.

In Spring 2023, Lucasfilm came to Cannes to premiere Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and final movie in Harrison Ford's long-running action franchise. However, the sequel performed poorly at the box office and with critics.

Dial of Destiny grossed only $384 million worldwide against a reported $350+ million budget, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made. It also became the lowest-rated movie in the Indiana Jones franchise on Rotten Tomatoes, with only a 71% critics' score (percentage of positive reviews), even though it also has an 87% audience score.

After this move did not pan out well for Lucasfilm and Disney with Indiana Jones 5, they are likely to want to avoid the same outcome for the next entry in the Star Wars franchise, as The Mandalorian & Grogu is a massive theatrical comeback.

The Mandalorian & Grogu follows up Star Wars' Mandoverse series on Disney+, and it is directed by Jon Favreau and written by Favreau, Lucasfilm President Dave Filoni, and Noah Kloor. Starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Steve Blum, this movie will pit Mando and Grogu on a new mission that entangles them with the criminal Hutt clan. The Mandalorian & Grogu will debut in theaters worldwide on May 22.

What To Expect From The Mandalorian & Grogu's Worldwide Premiere

Lucasfilm

While The Mandalorian & Grogu will not get the Cannes treatment, it is still expected to have a world premiere event in either New York, Los Angeles, or both ahead of its May 22 debut. This will be the first chance for critics to see what Disney and Lucasfilm have been working on over the last few years as they look to bring the Mandoverse to the big screen.

Meanwhile, the team behind this movie will continue teasing its heroes and villains with new trailers and TV spots in the coming weeks. Recent trailers have already given the best look yet at White's Rotta the Hutt, for example.

While excitement is building for future Star Wars movies (including Shawn Levy and Ryan Gosling's Starfighter in 2027), this will mark a major culmination for a franchise that has dominated Disney+ for the last few years. Given its popularity and the large gap between theatrically released Star Wars movies, The Mandalorian & Grogu could be a "make or break" moment for this franchise.