Marvel Studios Officially Abandons Its Netflix Reboot Strategy

Marvel Studios is rebooting the heroes of its old Defenders saga, and the approach looks nothing like the Netflix run that introduced these characters to begin with. Daredevil: Born Again is the new home for Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, and the show is steadily bringing in the rest of the street-level lineup, with Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones already part of the tailend of Season 2's story and Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Iron Fist confirmed for Season 3 through recent set photos.

With this rollout, Marvel Studios has officially walked away from the Netflix-era strategy of giving each Defender their own standalone show before bringing them together. The original plan under Marvel Television, from 2015 to 2019, used six separate series, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher, to build that team. The reboot is doing it inside one show across three seasons, a much tighter approach that shows how differently Marvel Studios wants to handle these heroes going forward.

Marvel Television

Under Marvel Television, the road to the original Defenders team-up was long and spread thin. Daredevil kicked things off in April 2015, Jessica Jones followed in November that same year, then came Daredevil Season 2 in 2016, Luke Cage Season 1 later in 2016, and Iron Fist Season 1 in March 2017. The four heroes finally crossed over in The Defenders miniseries in August 2017, more than two years after the saga began.

The Marvel Studios version is moving at a very different pace. Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 reintroduced Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk on Disney+ in 2025. Season 2 brought Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones back into the fold for the first time since her Netflix series wrapped in 2019, with Mike Colter's Luke Cage making a quick cameo to make sure fans had not forgotten about him. Then Season 3, which is filming now, is set to complete the lineup, with set photos from New York City Finn Jones back as Iron Fist with the rest of the crew.

That means in the time it took the Netflix run to release a single hero's first season, the new Daredevil: Born Again is reassembling the entire street-level core under one roof. There are no separate Jessica Jones or Luke Cage reboots in the pipeline, and no standalone Iron Fist series being teased. The Defenders are coming back together inside Matt Murdock's show.

Why Marvel Studios Is Skipping Solo Series for the Defenders

The obvious reason here is that Marvel Studios doesn't need to sell viewers on these heroes from scratch. The Netflix runs already did that work. Anyone who wants to know who Luke Cage or Iron Fist is can press play on Disney+ and watch their original series. Building four new solo seasons before reuniting the team would burn time and money on character introductions that Marvel no longer owes its audience.

There's also a creative reason to keep them inside Daredevil: Born Again. Matt Murdock's New York is the one piece of the Netflix saga that has carried over cleanly into the MCU, and it gives Marvel Studios a working sandbox for these characters without forcing fresh status-quo resets across multiple shows. The dissolution of Wilson Fisk's mayoral office and Anti-Vigilante Task Force in Season 2 already feels like the perfect setup that pulls Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist back into action together.

The trade-off is that fans who wanted full Jessica Jones Season 4, Luke Cage Season 3, or Iron Fist Season 3 reboots are unlikely to get them anytime soon. Each Defender now shares space with Daredevil rather than headlining their own story. The exception to this is the Punisher, though him not being officially part of the core Defenders crew makes sense for him to be doing his own thing while cracking skulls in One Last Kill or palling it up with Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Whether this pays off comes down to how Season 3 handles the full team. If the reunion works well, Marvel Studios will have proven that one strong show is more than enough to bring these beloved characters back together.

Marvel Studios’ Reboot Strategy Will Make Daredevil: Born Again Better

Pulling the entire Defenders roster into one show sets up what could be one of the strongest seasons of Daredevil ever made. Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones haven't shared a screen since 2017, and putting all four of them inside a story built by the Daredevil: Born Again creative team makes the reunion more exciting.

What's been teased for Season 3 only adds to the excitement. The Hand is reportedly returning as the season's main antagonist, an idea that gained more legs once Spider-Man: Brand New Day confirmed the ninja organization is back on the MCU board. The original Defenders miniseries handled The Hand as a corporate cult chasing immortality, and most fans felt the group never lived up to its comic book reputation. A second swing at the villains, with Iron Fist on board to tap into his K'un-Lun history and Elektra rumored for a return, is the kind of redo that justifies bringing the team back at all.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane has also said Season 3 is moving away from the political and procedural angle that defined the Mayor Fisk arc, leaning back into the tone and street-level storytelling of Frank Miller's run on the comics. Set photos point in the same direction, with Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn taking on the Muse mantle and a darker, more mythological flavor to the production.

This villain situation is a welcome change. Every season of Daredevil: Born Again so far has run on the Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk rivalry, and even with how strong Vincent D'Onofrio's performance has been, fans have started to feel that the well is running dry. Set photos from Season 3, which show D'Onofrio's character in a less prominent light, seemingly back from his self-imposed exile. So even though he appears in the season, he likely won't be the main antagonist. Season 3 would be the first season of the Marvel Studios reboot where Fisk isn't the biggest threat Matt is chasing, bringing a fresh storyline to Born Again.