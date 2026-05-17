Star Wars: Starfighter Movie Reveals New Logo - And It's Gorgeous

A stunning new logo designed for Lucasfilm’s upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter movie starring Ryan Gosling was revealed, and longtime fans are already spotting some fascinating inspirations behind it. The film, directed by Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy, remains one of the franchise’s most mysterious theatrical projects ahead of its planned May 28, 2027, release.

Krypton and Lanterns actor Aaron Pierre, who co-stars with Gosling in the film, posted a black-and-white photo of himself wearing a baseball cap featuring a triangular Starfighter logo in early May 2026. Images of the same logo surfaced earlier this year on crew patches from the film’s production. Recently, fans on social media posted clearer photos of the patch, providing the best look yet at the movie’s retro-inspired branding.

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The Star Wars: Starfighter crew patch features a bold triangular logo with red, orange, and yellow gradient lettering for "Star Wars" above a brighter yellow "Starfighter" subtitle. The patch is wrapped in a vivid red border and decorated with small stars throughout the dark blue background, creating one of the franchise’s most visually unique logos in years.

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The new logo immediately stands out because it looks unlike any modern Star Wars movie branding from the Disney era. Instead, it appears to draw inspiration from several older, even unused, concepts from the franchise’s earliest days.

The clearest comparison comes from an early prototype logo designed before George Lucas’ original Star Wars film hit theaters in 1977. That concept also used a triangular shape and featured a more experimental sci-fi aesthetic compared to the iconic yellow block-letter logo fans ultimately came to know.

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The Starfighter patch modernizes that triangular approach with cleaner typography and a warmer color palette, but the DNA is unmistakable. The angled lettering, cosmic backdrop, and overall shape all evoke the same ‘70s-era pulp sci-fi energy that defined early Star Wars marketing materials. Its sharp geometry and retro-futuristic styling feel intentionally nostalgic, especially compared to the sleek minimalism of recent Lucasfilm logos.

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That contrast becomes even more apparent when placing the Starfighter logo next to the standard Star Wars branding used across most modern theatrical projects.

Most recent Star Wars films and Disney+ series leaned heavily into simple black-and-gold title cards with clean typography, featuring slight variations of the franchise’s modern logo. Starfighter, meanwhile, feels textured, handcrafted, and intentionally vintage.

What This Logo Could Mean for Star Wars: Starfighter

Little is officially known about Star Wars: Starfighter, but Lucasfilm previously confirmed that the movie will tell a standalone story separate from the Skywalker Saga. Along with Gosling and Pierre, the film's star-studded cast also includes Amy Adams, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, and newcomer Flynn Gray. According to Levy, the film also includes a pivotal scene shot by actor Tom Cruise, who visited the set to spectate.

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The retro styling suggests Starfighter, revealed to contain a strong father-son dynamic, could embrace the adventurous, dogfighting spirit that served as one of George Lucas’ biggest inspirations for the original trilogy.

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The title itself already points toward a more pilot-focused story, but the patch design reinforces the idea that Lucasfilm may be aiming for something distinctly different from the political and mythological stories that largely defined the Skywalker Saga.

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The logo’s design, echoing early concept art and unused logos, reads as more deliberate than coincidence. The Star Wars franchise’s most recent era has arguably been its most polarizing. It’s not surprising that the marketing for Starfighter harkens back to a time when Star Wars generated more goodwill from the public.

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With the film set to take the franchise in a bold new direction, far from the characters and machinations that have defined it for nearly five decades, it makes sense that its marketing would reflect that theatrical reset.

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If nothing else, the online response to the new logo proves that, despite the turmoil Lucasfilm endured in recent years, fans are still hungry for new Star Wars stories. With Starfighter aiming to add something new and unique to the space opera saga, its newest logo may be the first sign that Lucasfilm is delivering on its promise.