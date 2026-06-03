Man of Tomorrow Reveals First Ever Look At Superman’s New Suit (Set Photos)

A new look at Man of Tomorrow showed off the movie's Superman suit. Man of Tomorrow will be the DCU's first movie sequel when it arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027, following the events of 2025's Superman and bringing in more than a handful of major DC heroes to join forces with the Man of Steel. As with many superhero sequels, Man of Tomorrow will continue a common comic book movie tradition by giving its titular hero a brand-new suit.

New set photos revealed the first look at David Corenswet's Superman suit in DC Studios' Man of Tomorrow, directed and written by James Gunn. Notably, Gunn confirmed on Threads that this suit will be a brand-new outfit, with slight changes from the one Corenswet wore in 2025's Superman.

Currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia, photos showed Corenswet hanging from wires on a rig and wearing a new version of the classic red-and-blue Superman costume.

The footage showed Corenswet slowly rising into the air while holding a blue beam, which is expected to be replaced in the final cut by something exponentially bigger and heavier.

Superman opened up with Corenswet's titular hero donning his new suit, complete with the "S" seen in Kingdom Come run from DC Comics.

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The differences between the two suits start at the top, as the collar appears to sit higher on Corenswet's neck than it did in the first movie. It also includes a deeper gap at the front of his neck.

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Moving lower, the clasps on Clark Kent's cape appear to be slightly higher on his shoulders in the sequel than on the original suit. Looking at the full cape, it appears longer in the new movie, ending closer to Corenswet's heels, whereas the original cape hung just above them.

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The "S" logo on the chest is also adjusted in the new movie, as it looks slightly bigger on Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow outfit.

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Generally, the Man of Tomorrow suit also appears to fit more tightly on Corenswet's body, conforming to his figure without showing as many wrinkles as the Superman costume did. The new may also be a darker shade of blue, but it is difficult to tell because it is so dark on set.

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This comes shortly after James Gunn shared the first image from Man of Tomorrow, featuring Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in his live-action warsuit. As of writing, there are no details on how Superman and Lex will get their new suits. However, the image of the warsuit featured an ARGUS logo on its chest, teasing the organization's involvement and partnership with the former villain.

Man of Tomorrow will be the fourth theatrical movie released by DC Studios, led by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The sequel will pit Superman and Lex Luthor against a much larger threat: Brainiac, who threatens to make Earth part of his collection of planets and turn it into little more than a trophy.

Other Potential New Costumes for Man of Tomorrow

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With Superman and Lex Luthor already confirmed to get new costumes in Man of Tomorrow, some of the film's other major heroes may get the same upgrade upon their returns.

One of the biggest questions on that front will be Supergirl, as Milly Alcock will make her third DCU appearance alongside Corenswet in the sequel after returning in 2026's Supergirl. Looking at the changes to Clark Kent's look, many are already wondering whether Kara Zor-El will get a new suit that matches the design of her cousin's outfit.

Also in play is Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who is set to play a supporting role in Lanterns after showing up in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2. While his costume in the first Lanterns trailer looks at least similar to his suit from previous outings, he may undergo his own evolution before Man of Tomorrow, as will Aaron Pierre's John Stewart.

While Superman used some designs from DC Comics' New 52 run, Man of Tomorrow is sure to pull designs from multiple historic DC Comics stories. With other characters like Hawkgirl and Mr. Terrific also expected to be back (and potentially still working for Maxwell Lord), this sequel could be jam-packed with new costumes, which does not even count the never-before-seen outfit for Lars Edinger's Brainiac.