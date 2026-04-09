The cast of DC Studios' Man of Tomorrow looks to be complete after an update from DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. The director is in the midst of pre-production on Man of Tomorrow, his next DCU blockbuster that seems to be both a Superman sequel and an intersection point for much of the larger DCU storyline. Production is exepcted to begin this month on the July 9, 2027 blockbuster that will unite Superman, Lex Luthor, and the entire DCU against Brainiac.

When asked when he will be announcing castings for Man of Tomorrow, Gunn confirmed on Threads that he "already [has] for every major role." That said, the DC Studios co-CEO confirmed that he still has "one [role] left" to fill (reportedly the warrior queen of the planet Almerac, Maxima), indicating that her part is minor.

Between past confirmations and a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter that revealed the actresses screen-testing for the DCU's new warrrior queen, it seems fans already know the entire main cast of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow.

Every Main Character & Actor Confirmed for James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow

David Corenswet - Superman

DC Studios

Man of Tomorrow may not be the solo sequel that some were hoping for, but David Corenswet's Superman will still be the movie's co-lead. Having finally learned the morally twisted truth about his alien parents, the DCU's Superman will face his greatest challenge yet: working with Lex Luthor... Oh, and Brainiac.

There is currently no word on whether Neva Howell and Pruitt Taylor Vince's Martha and Jonathan Kent will be coming along for the ride, nor if audiences will see Kal-El's Kryptonian parents, Bradley Cooper's Jor-El and Angela Sarafyan's Lara, will be sending another message into Man of Tomorrow.

Nicholas Hoult - Lex Luthor

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Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor is in for a DCU career pivot in Man of Tomorrow, as he will have to set aside his rivalry with Superman to deal with the looming threat of Brainiac. In many ways, Brainiac represents everything Luthor was scared of in Superman, making Man of Tomorrow the definition of his nightmare.

The LuthorCorp criminal will officially be the co-lead of Man of Tomorrow, and he will receive a major upgrade thanks to his green-and-purple warsuit. Furthermore, Luthor has also hatched a terrifying alliance with ARGUS chief Rick Flag Sr. after Peacemaker Season 2, which is bound to play into Man of Tomorrow.

Lars Eidinger - Brainiac

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Brainiac will finally face Superman on the big screen in 2027, ending a 50-year trend for the Man of Steel of only facing Lex Luthor and General Zod in his solo outings, at least when it comes to established DC Comics. After many casting rumors, a worldwide search for Brainiac produced German actor Lars Eidinger.

The Man of Tomorrow villain is a superintelligent cyborg from the planet Colu who values collecting knowledge above all else, famously shrinking cities such as Krypton's Kandor into a bottle to add to his collection. In some adaptations, he has even been behind Krypton's destruction, which could be the case in the DCU.

Rachel Brosnahan - Lois Lane

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The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan made waves in Superman as an instant fan-favorite for her portrayal of Lois Lane. By the time Man of Tomorrow rolls around, Lane's career may have received a bump from exposing Lex Luthor's evil agenda, and her relationship with Clark Kent could be edging toward marriage.

Sadly, Lane and the Daily Planet won't be able to expose their way out of Brainiac, making it unlikely that she will have as much of a B-lot in Man of Tomorrow. Her second DCU appearance could instead lean further into her relationship with Clark Kent and Superman, hopefully while maintaining some of her bad-assery.

Skyler Gisondo - Jimmy Olsen

DC Studios

Skyler Gisondo is expected to return as the Daily Planet's photographer, ladies' man, and Clark Kent's close friend, Jimmy Olsen, in the 2027 sequel. While there is currently no word on the other Daily Planet characters' future, it's easy to imagine Wendell Pierce's Perry White and co. coming along for the ride.

DC Studios already has big plans for Jimmy Olsen to lead a true-crime-inspired HBO Max series that sees him investigating villains like Gorilla Grodd. It's unclear whether the untitled project will land before or after Man of Tomorrow, but the Olsen series' showrunner just recently confirmed its genre.

Sara Sampaio - Eve Teschmacher

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Portuguese actress Sara Sampaio is coming back as Eve Teschmacher, who was introduced as Lex Luthor's social media-focussed girlfriend, only to be the focus of a major twist that revealed her short-lived past with Jimmy Olsen.

Teschmacher proved to be Superman's surprise hero as she offered up evidence of her then-boyfriend Lex Luthor's villainy to the Daily Planet. Only time will tell if that earned her a job at the Planet or maybe even a shot at love with Jimmy Olsen.

Aaron Pierre - John Stewart/Green Lantern

DC Studios

DCU fans are still waiting to meet Aaron Pierre's John Stewart this August in HBO's Lanterns, but his Emerald Knight will officially return in Man of Tomorrow. It seems that Stewart's training will be complete enough after Lanterns for him to be taking on Brainiac with will-powered creations in time for July 2027.

Lanterns' other leading space cop, 60-year-old Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan, will seemingly go absent from Man of Tomorrow's cast. That revelation has only furthered speculation that the aging Green Lantern will die or retire in his eight-episode HBO debut, leaving John Stewart to hold the fort.

Nathan Fillion - Guy Gardner/Green Lantern

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The Rookie, Firefly, and near enough everything actor Nathan Fillion will reportedly continue his DCU career in Man of Tomorrow as the leader of the Justice Gang with an A-hole attitude and an awful haricut. This time around, he will be fulfilling his original vow to the Green Lantern Corps in protecting Earth from an alien foe.

Gardner will make an R-rated return this year in Lanterns where he will cross paths with John Stewart ahead of Man of Tomorrow. Perhaps he could even try and recruit his Green Lantern comrade to the Justice Gang in time for Brainiac's attack.

Edi Gathegi - Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific

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Edi Gathegi's Michael Holt, aka Mr. Terrific, is the supergenius of the Justice Gang who Metropolis and the Earth largely has to thanks for its survival, given that he was the one to close the interdimmensional rift that Lex Luthor had opened.

Likely for the first time in his life, Mr. Terrific will be faced with somebody even smarter than him in Man of Tomorrow as supergenius cyborg Brainiac nears. It will also be interesting to see how he reacts to discovering Salvation, given how opposed he was to Lex Luthor's last pocket dimension attempt.

Isabella Merced - Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl

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Isabela Merced's Kendra Saunders, aka Hawkgirl, was eager in Superman to make it clear that she is nothing like the titular hero as she dropped Vasil Ghurkos to his death. She will return in 2027 to continue her Justice Gang tenure, perhaps facing some consequences from killing a foreign ruler.

Interestingly, Man of Tomorrow has already secured three Justice Leaguers in Superman, Hawkgirl, and John Stewart. Brainiac's arrival may be the inciting incident in starting to form the DCU's Justice League, even if the likes of Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash won't be introduced yet.

Frank Grillo - Rick Flag Sr.

DC Studios

Rick Flag Sr. actor Frank Grillo was among the first to confirm his "big part" in Man of Tomorrow, continuing his DCU journey that has already spanned Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2. These days, Flag is a force to be reckoned with in the DCU as the new director of ARGUS.

Peacemaker's sophomore outing set up Man of Tomorrow in a major way as Flag allied himself with Lex Luthor to create Salvation, an alternate dimension prison for metahumans that will be key to the DCU. Perhaps the villainous duo will see Salvation as the answer to its Brainiac problem in Man of Tomorrow.

BONUS.) TBA - Maxima

DC

While James Gunn confirmed that every major cast member has already been announced for Man of Tomorrow, the DCU blockbuster still has one more superhero role to fill, Maxima, indicating that her part will be rather minor.

Morbius and Andor star Adria Arjona is believed to be among those who have screen-tested for Maxima, the warrior queen of the planet Almerac, with Eva De Dominici, Sydney Chandler, and Grace Van Patten also vying for the DCU role. It's tough to say how Maxima could find her way to Earth in time for Man of Tomorrow, but perhaps her homeworld could have already fallen victim to Brainiac.