Daredevil: Born Again Director Confirms Netflix Defenders Action For Season 3

Daredevil: Born Again director Philip J Silvera is heavily teasing the surprising action scenes in Season 3 involving the returning Defenders characters. While Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 concluded on a somber note with Matt Murdock imprisoned after publicly exposing his identity as the titular vigilante, the upcoming third season will deliver a major payoff by showcasing the full reunion of the original Defenders. Following Jessica Jones' recurring role and Luke Cage's last-minute cameo in the Season 2 finale, Finn Jones' Iron Fist is also set to return in a significant capacity in Season 3.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Daredevil: Born Again action director Philip J Silvera confirmed that they are hard at work on Season 3, teasing that the action design for the upcoming season will heavily feature and be shaped by these returning Defenders characters:

"I think everyone’s going to be surprised with the way we’re leaning into the return of certain characters.”

The inclusion of the Defenders in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 marks the biggest on-screen reunion of these characters since 2017, leading many to expect heavy action sequences in the show's return on Disney+.

Silvera is best known for prioritizing character-driven fights over generic action, as evidenced by the fight scenes showcased in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. It seems that fans can expect memorable sequences that highlight each hero's style, emotional state, and powers.

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The "surprise" could likely come from how creatively the Defenders' returns are integrated into big, gritty street-level set pieces, potentially showcasing the perfect mix of Jessica Jones' raw super-strength, Luke Cage's unbreakable durability, Iron Fist's martial arts expertise, and Daredevil's signature style.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is currently in production, and it is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2027.

Why Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's Action Will Be Even Better Than Season 2

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Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 already has acclaimed sequences, such as the prison break one-take sequence featuring Daredevil, Swordsman, and Anti-Vigilante Task Force members, the intercut finale hallway fights showing Kingpin rampaging through a mob, and Bullseye's diner fight.

While they are already iconic in their own way, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 has the chance to outdo Netflix's The Defenders by giving fans something fresh and satisfying after years of waiting for these heroes to team up again in the MCU.

The addition of the Defenders creates opportunities for contrasting power sets in the same sequence and more street-level teamwork that can stand out from what Daredevil and Jessica Jones presented in the show's sophomore run. These new heroes alone add variety, elevating the choreography beyond Season 2's primary focus on the brutality of Daredevil and Kingpin. This shift builds on Season 2's strengths but expands them with more interpersonal stakes involving the Defenders and the expected new villains in Season 3.

Moreover, Matt Murdock's imprisonment alongside members of the Anti-Vigilante Task Force allows the character to engage in rage-fueled, no-holds-barred fights in a confined space, echoing the classic Hallway fights the hero is known for in Netflix's Daredevil.

Outside of the one-take and long-take fight sequences, Daredevil: Born Again Season 3's expanded cast and refined process mean the upcoming episodes won't just have more action; they will have smarter, emotionally richer action that will elevate the MCU's street-level world even more.