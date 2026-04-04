Marvel Studios Just Staged The MCU's 9th Prison Break (Photos)

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 officially unveiled a major prison break sequence, and many fans are calling it one of the best ones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Season 1 revealed that Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) maintains a secret, off-the-books prison camp inside the Red Hook port, where he can detain his enemies without due process. Frank Castle (aka Punisher) managed to escape this facility at the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, but not everyone (including Hawkeye's Swordsman) made it out.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 3 showcased the MCU's 9th prison break sequence by showing Daredevil's efforts in infiltrating the secret detention center at the Red Hook free port to free all of the prisoners, including Jack Duquesne (Swordsman) and Soledad Ayala (the aunt of Angela del Toro, aka the MCU's new White Tiger).

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With the help of Karen Page and a tip from Kirsten McDuffie, Daredevil narrowed down the prison's location and used the keycard of their kidnapped Anti-Vigilante Task Force (AVTF) agent, Alan Saunders, to get inside the prison's secure door.

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Daredevil quietly took out the initial wave of guards before hearing the ticking of the wristwatch he had secretly hidden earlier in a weapons crate from the Northern Star shipment. Instead of grabbing the smuggled weapons first, Matt chose to free the prisoners instead, leading to an all-out brawl inside the facility.

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Matt chose to free Swordsman to serve as a strong ally in the fight, and they worked together to get everyone out to safety. The series also showcased an impressive one-take fight sequence as Daredevil tears through AVTF officers with his batons, while the Swordsman used a pipe as an improvised weapon to help his new ally.

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After escaping the facility, Karen and Angela del Toro joined the fight as Daredevil led the prisoners out. Karen then drove a massive AVTF cargo truck and rammed through the officers to pick everyone up. Duquesne then drove the escape truck while Daredevil and Karen slipped away separately.

The prison break sequence was a success for Daredevil since over a dozen prisoners were freed and could become potential witnesses against Mayor Fisk. This ultimately served as a major win for Daredevil and his army of rebels.

Many are also claiming that this one-take fight sequence is one of the best action sequences, not just in Daredevil: Born Again, but in the MCU in general.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiere every Tuesday on Disney+ at 9 p.m. ET.

Every Prison Break Sequence In The MCU

Cap frees the prisoners (Captain America: The First Avenger)

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In Captain America: The First Avengers, Steve Rogers learned that Bucky Barnes and other soldiers from the 107th Infantry Division are held in a Hydra POW Camp in Austria.

After being denied permission to start a mission to save the prisoners, Steve went AWOL to infiltrate the base alone, freeing dozens of allies, such as Bucky, Dum Dum Dugan, Gabe Jones, and other eventual members of the Howling Commandos.

Steve's heroic rescue cemented his status as Captain America, earning his peers' respect after refusing to leave anyone behind.

Thor frees Loki (Thor: The Dark World)

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Loki was imprisoned in Asgard's dungeons for his crimes on Earth in The Avengers. However, Thor needed Loki's help to stop the Dark Elves and Malekith, using Frigga's death as leverage to get Loki his revenge for killing their mother. Thor warned Loki that betrayal would result in his death.

Thor actually needed Loki's knowledge of secret, non-Bifrost pathways out of Asgard to reach Svartalfheim without Odin's knowledge.

With the help of the Warriors Three, Thor managed to free Loki, and they both set out on a reluctant brotherly alliance to seek out the Aether and the Dark Elves.

Guardians escaping the Kyln (Guardians of the Galaxy)

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The Guardians of the Galaxy led a massive prison break sequence in their debut movie after they were arrested and sent to the Klyn, a high-security interstellar prison run by the Nova Corps for dangerous cosmic criminals.

Rocket devised a plan to reach the watchtower to retrieve a security band and other tools needed for the escape. Gamora extracted a security band from a guard, Peter Quill got a prisoner's prosthetic leg (for fun), Groot used his brute strength to evade the prisoners, and Drax eventually joined the fight.

This prison sequence was the first real team-up of the Guardians, leading to their eventual familial bond in the Infinity Saga.

Cap breaking out the Avengers from the Raft (Captain America: Civil War)

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Following the epic airport battle in Leipzig, Team Cap members (Sam Wilson, Clint Barton, Wanda Maximoff, and Scott Lang) were imprisoned in the Raft, a high-tech underwater supermax prison for superhumans.

Captain America: Civil War's final moments implied that Steve Rogers infiltrated the Raft to free his teammates, which explained why they were running free in Avengers: Infinity War.

While the actual prison break was not shown on-screen, it still emphasized how Cap smoothly used his expertise in stealth to free his powerful friends all by himself.

Bucky freeing Zemo (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

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The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes freeing Zemo from a German prison to obtain intel on the new Super Soldier Serum and the Flag-Smashers.

This prison break sequence is low-key because all Bucky ever did was provide Zemo with a key card, and Zemo escaped. The MCU villain then incapacitated a supervisor, stole his uniform, and casually walked out of the facility. Zemo would then team up with Bucky and Sam to join their mission against the Flag Smashers.

Black Widow freeing Red Guardian (Black Widow)

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Black Widow showcased a stunning sequence of Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova working together to rescue their adoptive father, Alexei Shostakov (aka Red Guardian), from a remote Siberian prison. Alexei was locked up because he was deemed a liability after boasting about fighting Captain America and causing trouble.

Natasha infiltrated the prison while Yelena pilots a helicopter for extraction. Alexei kick-started a fight inside the prison to cause a distraction, with him eventually smashing through guards while Yelena triggered a massive avalanche to get them out safely.

Wong freeing Abomination (Shang-Chi/She-Hulk)

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She-Hulk: Attorney at Law revealed a sequence where Wong broke Emil Blonsky (Abomination) out of prison because he needed a worthy opponent for his training to become the Sorcerer Supreme, and due to their close friendship that has already been established in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

While Blonsky got in trouble for "escaping," She-Hulk's post-credits scene then revealed that Wong used a sling ring portal to help Abomination out again for a longer stay at Kamar-Taj.

Simon Williams Freeing Trevor Slattery (Wonder Man)

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The most recent prison break prior to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 was in Marvel Studios' previous show, Wonder Man. Trevor Slattery was taken in by the DODC, which prompted Simon Williams to seek him out and free him by bursting through the containment center's roof.

This actually isn't the first time that Slattery has been broken out of prison, as the Ten Rings lent him a hand at the end of the short All Hail the King.

BONUS: Zemo freeing Bucky (Captain America: Civil War)

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Helmut Zemo orchestrated devastating events to tear the Avengers apart, including freeing Bucky from a Berlin facility by using Hydra trigger words to activate his Winter Soldier programming.

Zemo successfully turned Bucky into a weapon, with the Winter Soldier going on a rampage while Zemo slips away in the chaos.

As it turned out, Zemo didn't just use Bucky as a weapon. He used Bucky as a tool to expose major secrets later in Siberia, including the real reason why Tony Stark's parents died.