Disney+'s Most Important TV Show Is Officially Dead

One of Disney+'s flagship shows has bitten the dust due to recent events. The Walt Disney Company's streaming service launched back in 2019 with a lineup of new content designed to bolster the studios' key brands, including Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar. One of these foundational shows was Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series that was a selling point at Disney+'s launch. But now The Mandalorian is no more.

The Mandalorian ran successfully for three seasons, telling the story of Pedro Pascal's helmeted bounty hunter, Din Djarin, and his adorable young companion, Grogu. Disney+ had intended to make a fourth season of The Mandalorian until the studio approached the creator, Jon Favreau, about doing a movie instead, causing Disney+ to shelve the series.

The Mandalorian was an integral part of Disney+'s launch, serving as one of the few original flagship series from Disney's iconic brands to debut alongside the streaming service. Now that it's become a movie franchise, The Mandalorian is no longer a part of building Disney's streaming ecosystem. Viewers will be able to return to the streamer to view Seasons 1-3, but the future of The Mandalorian now appears to be firmly set on film, removing the chance of the foundational series continuing as it once was.

While The Mandalorian seems out of the question, several other Disney+ shows have played an important role in the streaming service's history, and some may continue to do so in the future.

The Future of Disney+'s Most Important Shows

WandaVision

Marvel Television

Apart from Star Wars, one of the most important brands on Disney+ is Marvel Studios, and the first MCU show to launch on the service was WandaVision in 2021. The experimental series featured Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff living out her dream life with her departed partner, Vision (Paul Bettany), in an array of sitcom-style episodes.

WandaVision's ongoing mystery resulted in some peak moments for the MCU as fans theorized over the ensuing weeks about the true nature of Westview and its inhabitants. WandaVision ended up being a limited series, but launched its own trilogy of shows with Agatha All Along and the upcoming VisionQuest, continuing the story.

Percy Jackson & The Olympians

Disney+

Another pivotal show on Disney+ has been the TV adaptation of Rick Riordan's Percy Jackson novels. After a pair of movies failed to cover the whole series, Disney+'s TV reboot, Percy Jackson & The Olympians, has recaptured the magic of the mythological novels, starring Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, a young demigod destined to save the world.

Outside of major brands like Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars, Percy Jackson & The Olympians has become one of the major recurring series on Disney+. Each season has covered one book so far, and a third season is scheduled for later in 2026, expected to cover The Titan's Curse.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney+

The Mandalorian wasn't the only flagship show to launch Disney+ in 2019; another major heavy hitter was High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a TV show inspired by the Disney Channel's classic movie musicals from the 2000s.

The mockumentary-style series introduced a new class of characters attending a fictionalized version of the high school where the Disney Channel movies were filmed. The classmates are putting on a school musical based on High School Musical, and as such experience many familiar themes from the movies, like friendship, love, and identity. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ran for four seasons, ending in 2023.

Doctor Who

Disney/BBC

One of Disney+'s biggest acquisitions to date is the classic British sci-fi series Doctor Who. A deal between Disney and the BBC led to the show's return, with Ncuti Gatwa playing the Doctor for two seasons between 2023 and 2025.

Doctor Who has been a major drawcard for Disney+, though it won't remain so for much longer after Disney and the BBC ended their partnership on the show.

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Television

Another milestone for Disney+ has been its segue into more mature content, particularly for its major brands like Marvel Studios. The first taste of this came in Daredevil: Born Again's first season in 2025, which was a reboot of the Netflix Marvel show and ushered in an era of original TV-MA content for Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again has proven itself a success not just for Disney+ but for Marvel Television in general, as the show brings back popular characters from the Netflix Marvel era and reintegrates them into the wider MCU. A third season of Daredevil: Born Again is already in production and due for release in 2027.

Willow

Disney+

While Disney+ has produced its share of originals, the streaming service has undergone several controversial content purges, removing some originals from its platform, no matter their popularity. One of the most high-profile targets of these content purges was the fantasy series Willow, a TV sequel to the 1988 cult classic.

The Willow series picked up events 20 years after the original movie and followed a new group of young heroes on a quest to defeat the forces of evil, accompanied by the Nelwyn sorcerer, Willow (Warwick Davis). Willow is no longer viewable on Disney+, but it serves as an important reminder of the impermanence of streaming series.