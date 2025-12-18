Disney Reveals 3 Star Wars Movies & Disney+ Series Releasing In 2026

Disney has confirmed the three Star Wars movies and the Disney+ series set to release in 2026. Lucasfilm's star-faring franchise is coming off a banner year, with acclaimed releases like Andor Season 2 and Star Wars Visions, but 2026 is set to be bigger in almost every way. This is primarily thanks to the beloved series' grand return to theaters with its first movie in over six years.

As the year winds down, the House of Mouse is ramping up excitement for its incoming slate, spotlighting every major release coming from its various tentpole franchises. In a press release sent by Disney, the company unveiled its 'Walt Disney Studios 2026 Preview Kit', which included 3 Star Wars movies and Disney+ series that will be released in 2026.

Also included in the 2026 preview kit was 7 total Marvel MCU movies and Disney+ series, a hotly anticipated Pixar sequel, and, of course, several new entries into the Star Wars universe.

Notably absent from this press kit, Ahsoka Season 2 was not listed for a 2026 release. Recent interviews and scoops have all indicated the show will come out in 2026, so this exclusion could either be a mistake on Disney's part or the company is leaving the option open for the series to slip into 2027.

This will set up the franchise's next few years, which will include even more theatrical projects (i.e., 2027's Star Wars: Starfighter) and the next chapter of Star Wars streaming fare.

Every Star Wars Project Releasing in 2026

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Lucasfilm

It has been more than half a decade since Star Wars' last theatrical release, leaving fans eager for the franchise to return to the big screen. Luckily, The Mandalorian and Grogu will finally break the streak, bringing Star Wars back to the multiplex.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to debut in theaters on May 22, 2026. From Iron Man director and The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau, the new planet-hopping romp will bring the acclaimed world of the MandoVerse from streaming to the silver screen, following another epic adventure featuring Pedro Pascal's gun-slinging bounty hunter and his Force-sensitive sidekick, Grogu.

The new movie will see Pascal's Din Djarin and his adorable ward cross paths with the towering Rotta the Hutt (voiced by Jeremy Allen White) as they complete a space heist for the ages.

Maul: Shadow Lord

Lucasfilm

Maul: Shadow Lord marks the latest addition to the long-running narrative set forth by Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The new animated series is set to release on Disney+ sometime in 2026, focusing on the titular Sith lord in the aftermath of Order 66.

Details on the new Clone Wars sequel are scarce, but there have been hints about the show's placement in the post-Revenge of the Sith timeline. Voice actor previously teased that the show would follow Maul as he grapples with the elimination of the Jedi in Episode III. He described Maul's internal plight as "How do I feel now that I'm the Joker and Batman's dead?"

It will also seemingly see the iconic Star Wars character keeping his criminal empire in line, relocating the Crimson Dawn syndicate in an effort to stay out of the Empire's eyes.

The Ninth Jedi

Lucasfilm

The last Star Wars project mentioned on Disney's 2026 slate is Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi. The 2026 Star Wars anime marks the first installment in the franchise's new Star Wars Visions Presents line, in which creators of the out-of-canon Vision shorts are given a full season of TV to explore their Star Wars stories further.

The Ninth Jedi will be based on Production IG's Visions Season 1 short of the same name, following the secretly Force-sensitive daughter of a sabersmith, Kara, whose true nature is made public, sending her on the run from her Jedi-killing pursuants.

Fans were recently welcomed back into the world of The Ninth Jedi with the release of Star Wars Visions Season 3. The latest entry into the acclaimed animated anthology included its first-ever sequels, with the season's Child of Hope picking back up with Kara as she came across a mysterious space station-shaped Jedi temple.