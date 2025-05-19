Star Wars Disney+: Every Confirmed & Rumored TV Series Releasing After Andor Season 2

There are six new Star Wars series confirmed (and one further rumored) to be released on Disney+ after Andor Season 2. Star Wars' most-acclaimed Disney+ series concluded its two-season journey in May, fulfilling its promise to lead Diego Luna's Cassian Andor right into the events of Rogue One. While that story may be tied up in a neat bow, there are many dangling threads set to continue on DIsney+.

For instance, The Mandalorian and Ahsoka both left numerous unresolved storylines that will continue in more MandoVerse projects. In recent years, fans have been treated to a plethora of Star Wars content across live-action and animation between Visions, The Bad Batch, Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, and Young Jedi Adventure, truly offering something for every demographic.

Star Wars Confirms 6 Disney+ Series for 2026 & Beyond

Visions Volume 3

Star Wars

Next up for Star Wars after Andor Season 2 will be Visions Volume 3 on October 29, debuting nine all-new shorts from seven different Japanese anime studios.

Volume 2 featured shorts from animation studios around the world including the U.K., India, France, and South Africa. The 2025 outing will return to where it all began with a spotlight on unique stories in Japanese anime styles.

Previous contributors Kamikaze Douga, Kinema citrus Co., Production I.G, and TRIGGER will return for Volume 3. Meanwhile, ANIMA, david production, Polygon Pictures, Project Studio Q, and WIT Studio are newcomers joining the party.

Young Jedi Adventures Season 3

Star Wars

Star Wars' first attempt at bringing the High Republic to live-action may have been a bust as The Acolyte was canceled after just one season on Disney+, but the pre-Skywalker Saga era is still being explored in Young Jedi Adventures.

The series is very much targeted at younger viewers on Disney Jr. and features a group of younglings learning the ways of the Force and the values of a Jedi Knight.

Young Jedi Adventures just finished up Season 2 in March but will officially return for Season 3 in late 2025. Star Wars confirmed several newcomers for the third outing with three quirky droids (Beepers, Dozer, and Gigi) along with Dotti from Dotti's Droid Deput and eccentric droid builder Rek Minuu.

Maul: Shadow Lord

Star Wars

During Star Wars Celebration 2025, Lucasfilm finally confirmed the 3D-animated Disney+ series fans have been hoping for: Maul: Shadow Lord.

Actor Sam Witwer will reprise Maul (formerly Darth Maul) in a new Disney+ series premiering in 2026 and taking place after The Clone Wars.

Having escaped from the clutches of Ashoka Tano and the Republic during Order 66 in The Clone Wars finale, Shadow Lord will see Maul "[plot] to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire."

Visions Present - The Ninth Jedi

Star Wars

Visions Volume 1's "The Ninth Jedi" will receive a sequel in Volume 3, "Child of Hope," resuming the tale of Kara, the Force-sensitive daughter of a legendary lightsaber-smith who becomes part of a new Jedi order.

After the short sequel, Kara's story will continue in Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, a longer-form spin-off series that will premiere on Disney+ in 2026.

Star Wars confirmed that "Child of Hope will end with Kara searching for her kidnapped father who crafted Force-based color-changing lightsabers. The Visions Presents series is expected to focus on Kara's search for her father, Zhima.

Ahsoka Season 2

Star Wars

Disney+'s next live-action Star Wars series will be Ahsoka Season 2, which is currently in production under director Dave Filoni and will premiere in 2026.

The 2023 season left plenty of dangling threads as Ahsoka and Sabine were left stranded on Peridea while Grand Admiral Thrawn escaped to the main Star Wars galaxy, setting him up as the MandoVerse's climactic villain.

Baylan Skoll had a major ending twist as he discovered the statues of Mortis gods on Peridea. Tragically, actor Ray Stevenson passed away in 2023, meaning Baylan has been recast for Season 2 with Game of Thrones star Rory McCann.

Carlton & Nick Cuse's Show

Carlton Cuse

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Lost showrunner Carlton Cuse is teaming up with his son, Watchmen writer Nick Cuse, for a Star Wars Disney+ series that is in "early development."

While details are being kept under wraps, the Cuses' track records point to this being a live-action project that, based on its early development status, fans shouldn't expect to see on the Disney+ home page for several years.

The lengthy credits of the two Cuses should be enough reason to get excited for their venture into the galaxy far, far away. While Carlton is best known for Lost, Bates Motel, and Jack Ryan, his son Nick has racked up his own healthy resume across Watchment, The Leftovers, Station Eleven, and Masters of the Air.

The Mandalorian Season 4 (Rumored)

Star Wars

The tale of Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his Baby Yoda companion will resume on the big screen on May 22, 2026 in The Mandalorian & Grogu (which is just one of eight Star Wars movies confirmed to be in development).

Initially, it appeared the Disney+ series had been abandoned altogether for a theatrical pivot, but The Mandalorian Season 4 recently got a promising update as an insider claimed the streaming follow-up is still "in development."

Prior to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, all the Season 4 scripts were reportedly written until director Jon Favreau switched focus to the theatrical outing.

It's important to note that The Mandalorian Season 4 remains unconfirmed and whether it happens may hinge on how the 2026 blockbuster performs.