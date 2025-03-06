Star Wars Celebration is the next major event for Lucasfilm fans, and the convention announced panels for four 2025 projects set in the galaxy far, far away.

The biannual event last occurred in London in 2023 and featured news about Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey in a new Star Wars movie.

This year's Star Wars Celebration will take place in Japan from April 18 to 20, 2025, spotlighting news from more upcoming film and TV titles from the Lucasfilm world.

All the Major Movie & TV Panels at Star Wars Celebration 2025

The full schedule for Star Wars Celebration 2025 is yet to be released, but four major panels have been revealed to be part of the convention program.

The Mandalorian & Grogu (Friday, April 18)

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Star Wars Celebration 2025 will begin the weekend with a panel for Lucasfilm's next major movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The upcoming Star Wars film was confirmed to have wrapped filming late last year and will essentially act as the fourth season of The Mandalorian (albeit in film form).

The dynamic duo of Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his infant sidekick Grogu became a beloved pairing throughout three seasons of the Disney+ show. The movie will continue their adventures on the big screen.

No footage from the new Star Wars movie has been revealed since D23 in 2024, so fans can hopefully expect a new trailer at the Star Wars Celebration panel and some cast appearances.

Andor: A Star Wars Story (Saturday, April 19)

Andor

Season 2 of Andor: A Star Wars Story will debut in the days immediately following Star Wars Celebration 2025, meaning the convention will be one of the last major promotional events for the series before its premiere.

Fans at the Andor panel may see an episode or two of the new Star Wars series early, but if not, there will no doubt be a new trailer or plot details revealed for the audiences in attendance.

Andor Season 2 will, unfortunately, be the series' last season as it fills in the remaining years for Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Ahsoka (Saturday, April 19)

Ahsoka

The sequel to both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, the first season of Ahsoka was a hit when it brought many of the beloved animated characters to life in live-action on Disney+.

Despite being announced by Lucasfilm, little is known about this next season or when it may be released (read more about what has been confirmed about Ahsoka Season 2 here).

Hopefully, that will change following the Ahsoka panel at Star Wars Celebration, which will likely bring updates on the story and progress of the second season.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 (Sunday, April 20)

Lucasfilm

The final day of Star Wars Celebration 2025 will include a panel for the third season of Star Wars: Visions.

The anthology series consists of episodes produced by animation studios worldwide, each bringing their unique style to Lucasfilm's sci-fi galaxy.

Season 3 of Star Wars: Visions will feature nine new shorts from studios around Japan. Some animation houses are returning for Volume 3, hinting at sequels to some of the best episodes of Star Wars: Visions.

The Star Wars Celebration panel promises a first look at Star Wars: Visions Volume 3, so fans will likely get a glimpse at the trailer and styles of the new episodes.

Star Wars Celebration will occur in Japan from April 18 to 20, 2025.