A selection of new and returning Star Wars shows will premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

As the Star Wars franchise continues its break from the big screen, it is flourishing on Disney+. 2023 saw the release of The Mandalorian Season 3 and the premiere of the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka. Over the last twelve months, a sophomore run for The Bad Batch was also added to the streamer.

With the Hollywood strikes resolved, and Lucasfilm able to get back to work on new content, there are even more brand-new Star Wars stories for fans to look forward to in 2024.

All Five 2024 Star Wars Projects for Disney+

Disney+ is the home of Star Wars until the franchise makes its grand return to theaters. Here are the five Disney+ Star Wars series heading to the platform in 2024, according to the latest issue of Empire Magazine.

Skeleton Crew

Star Wars

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew stars Jude Law as a Jedi as he shepherds a group of children who become lost in an uncharted region of the galaxy. Originally, Skeleton Crew was slated for Fall 2023 but plans were ultimately changed.

The series is set in the post-Return of the Jedi time period, affectionately known as the “MandoVerse” among fans. In fact, some of the pirates who menaced Nevarro in The Mandalorian are rumored to appear in Skeleton Crew as well, firmly tying it into the era.

Skeleton Crew is currently without an official release date but it is likely to arrive early in 2024.

The Acolyte

Star Wars

From writer-director Leslye Headland, The Acolyte, which stars Amandla Stenberg, is set during the waning days of Star Wars’ High Republic era. Previously, this time period was only fleshed out through tie-in materials such as novels. The Acolyte marks the first time the High Republic will be depicted in live-action.

The Acolyte began production in late 2022 and continued into 2023. It has since wrapped principal photography and is currently in the post-production phase. Stendberg’s co-stars include Logan’s Dafne Keen and Manny Jacinto.

This series has been officially set for 2024 for some time with word coming from Disney chairman Bob Iger himself back in March of 2023.

The Bad Batch Season 3

Star Wars

The fan-favorite Bad Batch animated series will air its third and final season in 2024. The Bad Batch centers on an elite squad of genetically enhanced clone troopers who find themselves adjusting to the galaxy during a transition of power.

Dee Bradley Baker returns to provide the voices of most of the main cast, while Michelle Ang reprises their young clone sister Omega. The show’s second season ended in tragedy for its heroes, leaving many viewers eager to discover what happens next.

Season 3 of The Bad Batch doesn’t yet have an official release date attached, beyond being set for 2024.

Andor Season 2

Star Wars

The sleeper hit Andor stars Diego Luna, reprising his role as Cassian Andor from the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show made major waves when it premiered in September 2022 thanks to its complex characters and mature tone.

Production on Andor’s second season was paused due to the writers’ strike and subsequent actors’ strike but is expected to be completed as soon as possible. In an interview conducted in March of this year, showrunner Tony Gilroy stated that Lucasfilm was initially aiming for a summer 2024 release slot.

It may come as a surprise that Andor Season 2 is still on the 2024 schedule given the delays incurred by the strikes, but it is reportedly still expected to bow sometime next year.

Tales of the Jedi Season 2

Star Wars

Tales of the Jedi is a collection of animated shorts that revealed previously untold stories from Star Wars’ Prequel Trilogy era. It features an identical animation style to that of the popular Clone Wars series and offers new adventures with characters like Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, and even Yaddle.

A Season 2 of Tales of the Jedi is on the way, although it has not been revealed which characters and time periods the new episodes will focus on. Nevertheless, it will debut on Disney+ in 2024, likely dropping all of its installments at once.

There’s More Star Wars Yet To Come

Star Wars might be sticking strictly to television in the coming year, but Lucasfilm has several feature films in development that will catapult the franchise back into cinemas.

A Mandalorian crossover movie, which is expected to tie together the various “MandoVerse” heroes and pit them against Grand Admiral Thrawn, will be directed by the studio’s newly-appointed chief creative officer Dave Filoni.

James Mangold, who helmed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is working on a film that explores the dawn of the Force, the Jedi, and the ancient history of the Star Wars galaxy.

And finally, a Rey follow-up movie is being developed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and will see Sequel Trilogy lead Daisy Ridley return to her most famous role.

All three of these Star Wars movies are currently without official release dates.