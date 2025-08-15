MCU’s New Black Panther Gets Exciting Casting Update

Marvel Studios is reportedly looking to shake up its Wakandan mythos in casting a brand-new Black Panther, and things might have taken an exciting step forward. There has been talk about casting a new Black Panther since T'Challa actor Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away in 2020. Of course, Marvel Studios opted against that angle, instead transforming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever into a grief-focused tale that forced Letitia Wright's Shuri into the superhero game.

While Shuri will be the MCU's Black Panther going into Avengers: Doomsday, what happens beyond that is unclear. After Black Panther 2 introduced T'Challa's secret son in the post-credit scene, many are expecting Toussaint to be aged up to follow in his father's footsteps with future MCU stories. Director Ryan Coogler is currently in the early stages of developing Black Panther 3 to be released as part of the post-Avengers: Secret Wars Phase 7 slate, possibly in February 2028.

During a recent edition of The Hot Mic podcast, scooper Jeff Sneider offered an update on the MCU's next Black Panther casting, revealing that Marvel Studios "knows who they want for T'Challa."

For T'Challa, I don't know if it'll be Damson Idris. I think the guy who's shaping up to be–I don't have any insider info really–but I think David Jonsson is really looking pretty good for that [role]...I could see it." [46:36]

F1 star Damson Idris hinted he had talks to play a new Black Panther in the MCU, clarifying the answer would be a resounding "yes" if he were offered the role.

Damson Idris

Despite potential talks, Sneider noted he "[doesn't] know if it'll be" the rising F1 star who lands the role. While he clarified he doesn't have much "insider info," he suggested that Alien: Romulus actor David Jonsson could be a contender.

Sneider previously scooped that Marvel Studios had "made an offer to an actor who is now a superhero elsewhere" to play the next Black Panther.

How Will Marvel Studios Introduce Its Next Black Panther

Marvel Studios

While Marvel Studios was once hesitant to recast T'Challa, introducing his son offers a path to bringing back the spirit of the iconic Wakandan hero in a tasteful way that can pay homage to Chadwick Boseman's MCU legacy.

If Marvel Studios is currently casting T'Challa II, there may be plans to introduce the grown-up Wakandan heir in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars, as Black Panther 3 is likely too early in development for that.

Only a few years have passed in-universe since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced the six-year-old T'Challa II, meaning he is still under the age of 10. The next Avengers movies may have some heavy-lifting to do to explain his aging up going into Black Panther 3, where he could replace Letitia Wright's Shuri.

As fans eagerly await the next Black Panther's MCU arrival, Disney+ just introduced a new T'Challa in Iron Man and His Awesome Friends. This demonstrates a revived interest in getting T'Challa back on screens, as the iconic Wakandan hero has been largely absent since Boseman's passing.