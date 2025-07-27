Disney+ Just Introduced a New Version of Black Panther's T'Challa

Fans quickly got used to and fell in love with Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa in Black Panther and other MCU entries, but a new version of the character was recently introduced in a new Marvel series on Disney+. T'Challa has played a major role in the world of Marvel since he was introduced into the MCU in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. After Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, the character appeared in What If...? (still voiced by Boseman as the episodes were recorded before his passing) and then Marvel passed his on-screen legacy on to T'Challa's sister, Shuri, and his son, T'Challa II, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Marvel just introduced fans to a new version of T'Challa in an episode of a new collection of shorts on Disney+ titled Meet Iron Man and His Awesome Friends. Specifically, in the show's eighth episode, "Meet Black Panther," viewers were introduced to a young version of T'Challa, also known as the Black Panther.

In the short, T'Challa can be seen walking and conversing with Iron Man (aka Tony Stark). Viewers can get a look at the young character's full design, including a stylish jacket that looks similar to T'Challa's Black Panther suit in the MCU.

While the episode is only an introductory short to get Iron Man and His Awesome Friends fans familiar with T'Challa, it also gave viewers a look at the character fully suited up.

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, which comes from the same team behind Spidey and His Amazing Friends, is not considered canon within the MCU (but it does have its own continuity within the Disney Junior Marvel Universe). However, T'Challa's Black Panther suit looks extremely similar to Black Panther's suit in the MCU.

The eighth episode also featured Black Panther striking one of his iconic poses, which also gave fans a better look at the design of his suit, as well as its color pattern.

It is worth noting that this is not the only appearance T'Challa will be making. The Meet Iron Man and His Awesome Friends collection of shorts is simply an introductory group of episodes to a full series that will be released in August titled Iron Man and His Awesome Friends.

The Meet Iron Man and His Awesome Friends shorts allow fans (particularly younger fans for whom the show is made) to get to know the characters that will be appearing in the main series.

So, fans will be able to see more of T'Challa in Iron Man and His Awesome Friends when the full series is released.

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends stars John Stamos (Howard Stark), Mason Blomberg (Tony Stark), and Aidyn Ahn (Amadeus Cho/Iron Hulk). Cruz Flauteau portrayed T'Challa in the eighth episode of Meet Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, and will be playing the character in the main show as well.

Will T'Challa Return in the MCU?

Although Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away, the legacy of Black Panther will live on. As seen in Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, the character is continuing to play a vital role in other Marvel content and will do so for many years to come.

However, as also seen in the upcoming Disney+ preschool series, Boseman's impact on the character of Black Panther has shaped how the character will be portrayed in future projects, even if they are not a part of the MCU.

Rumors have swirled, though, that Black Panther could be recast within the MCU, possibly as soon as for Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars. One actor from a major film that recently dominated the box office has apparently thrown his name in the hat to be the next Black Panther.

It seems as though Marvel Studios has plans to continue the legacy of T'Challa in some way or shape. The two most likely options are for a Variant to be brought in through the Multiverse or for T'Challa II to be aged up. The former option seems as though it would make the most sense if Marvel Studios wants T'Challa's Black Panther in action sooner rather than later, and they could always keep T'Challa II in the background until he is ready to jump into the fold.