Marvel Stars Honor Chadwick Boseman 4 Years After Death

On the fourth anniversary of his death, several Marvel stars took to social media to honor the late Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman, who played the MCU's Black Panther from 2016 to 2019, tragically passed away in August 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

This sent shockwaves through the MCU (forcing Marvel Studios to pivot its plans for the Black Panther sequel that would become Wakanda Forever) and the world at large. Since then, fans and stars alike continue to mourn the loss of a legendary actor who was born to play the super-powered role he did.

Marvel Stars Honor Chadwick Boseman Four Years Later

Black Panther

Several major Marvel stars have shown their love for their dearly departed co-star Chadwick Boseman, honoring the former Black Panther actor on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Since his tragic passing on August 28, 2020, fans and those who worked on the Marvel movies he appeared in from 2016 to 2019 have celebrated the anniversary of Boseman's death in some way every year.

Lupita Nyong'o Instagram

This year is no different, as Killmonger actor Michael B. Jordan and Nakia star Lupita Nyong'o honored their fallen co-star online.

Nyong'o posted on Instagram on the anniversary of his passing, sharing a pair of images (one of Boseman smiling for the camera and the other of her and Boseman together) and a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

In her post, Nyong'o quoted an unknown source saying, "Grief never ends. But it changes," alluding to the passing of time between her posting the tribute and Boseman's death four years ago:

"'Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.' -unknown Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever."

Jordan changed his Instagram profile from one of just him to one of him and Boseman posing on what looks to be the Black Panther promotional tour.

Current DC Studios co-CEO and former MCU filmmaker James Gunn also shared a touching memorial for the Black Panther actor, posting "Rest in Peace" with photos of Boseman on the set of Avengers: Infinity War along with Gunn, Boseman, and Chris Pratt accepting an award.

This comes as the latest in a string of tributes from Boseman's fellow MCU stars on the anniversary of his death.

In the past, names like Ryan Coogler, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke, among others, have shared their memories of Boseman on August 28 to honor the former Black Panther actor.

How Chadwick Boseman's Legacy Lives on in the MCU

Lupita Nyong'o Instagram

Four years after Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, the actor and his super-powered character have lived on in fans' hearts and minds.

Boseman's work in the MCU remains one of the most celebrated in the franchise. His name consistently comes up in conversations for the greatest comic book movie casting of all time, and Black Panther has cemented itself as one of the most outstanding blockbuster achievements of the modern day.

Marvel Studios has also ensured that Boseman's work as T'Challa will never be forgotten, building the actor's tragic death into the world of the MCU. Following his death, the studio quickly pivoted, turning the Black Panther sequel Wanada Forever into a tribute to the actor and character.

This resulted in a film that, while furthering the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also served as a way for audiences to show their love for Boseman and grieve the loss of one of their favorite characters and actors working within the franchise.

Wakanda Forever will surely not be the last time fans think about Boseman regarding the ongoing MCU story. Indeed, as long as the Marvel universe ventures into the world of Wakanda, Boseman's legacy will be interwoven into it.

The current MCU Black Panther, Shuri (played by Letitia Wright), only picked up the mantle left behind by her older brother to honor him. Her hero's journey will forever have the weight of T'Challa and Boseman's legacy on her shoulders.

Plus, add in the fact that Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia was revealed to have been raising a secret son named after his dearly departed father (played by Boseman) at the end of Wakanda Forever, and the memory of Boseman will persevere both on and off-screen.

Black Panther and Wakanda Forever are streaming on Disney+.

