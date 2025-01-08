Marvel may be ready to recast Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa/Black Panther four years after the late actor's death.

Boseman appeared in the MCU from 2016 to 2020 as Marvel Comics' iconic Wakandan warrior. However, his time with the franchise was tragically cut short after he sadly passed away at the age of 43 following a private years-long battle with colon cancer.

Boseman's death sent shockwaves through the entertainment world (a date that is still honored by many in Hollywood), prompting Marvel to shift plans for its (at the time upcoming) Black Panther sequel film.

This eventually led the studio to release a big-screen celebration of the actor in the form of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which not only set up the next generation of MCU Wakandan storytelling but honored Boseman and his on-screen character.

Marvel Reportedly Recasting Black Panther

Marvel

A new report seemingly shed light on potential plans to recast Black Panther in the MCU, bringing in a new actor to play T'Challa in the super-powered franchise.

According to insider Jeff Sneider, "the door is firmly open" at Marvel Studios for a new actor to bring T'Challa to life on the big screen:

"With Marvel reshuffling the deck in advance of 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' and Robert Downey Jr. coming back not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom, I’m told that the door is firmly open for T’Challa to be recast via the magic of the multiverse."

He remarked that the studio was, up to this point, somewhat hesitant to recast Chadwick Boseman's Marvel character. For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the studio notably promoted Letitia Wright's Shuri to the role of Black Panther.

However, thanks to the potential of some Multiversal shenanigans (and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever making significantly less than the first Black Panther film at the box office) feelings at the Hollywood giant may have changed.

Sneider went as far as to say, "I heard that an actor was actually offered the role this past fall," but they "turned it down, not wanting to jeopardize their career momentum by stepping into Boseman’s gigantic shoes:"

"I heard that an actor was actually offered the role this past fall, a couple of months after Downey’s big reveal at Comic-Con, but they turned it down, not wanting to jeopardize their career momentum by stepping into Boseman’s gigantic shoes, which may be too big to fill, even for Hollywood’s most talented Black actors."

He seems to think someone will eventually say yes to the role, seeing the opportunity as a way to honor the late great superhero actor, by turning in a performance worthy of the standard set by Boseman.

"It’s unclear whether T’Challa will appear in Avengers: Doomsday, or Avengers: Secret Wars," Sneider posited, adding that "it’s fair to assume that whoever is cast as the character will reprise the role in Black Panther 3:"

"Now, it’s unclear whether T’Challa will appear in 'Avengers: Doomsday,' or 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' but I think it’s fair to assume that whoever is cast as the character will reprise the role in 'Black Panther 3,' which has been discussed by everyone from Ryan Coogler to Denzel Washington."

Sneider remained clear that he believes Black Panther director Ryan Coogler will help in the process of recasting the character, making sure "everything will be handled with the utmost care and in consultation with Boseman’s family:"

Black Panther 3 has yet to be officially put on the Marvel Studios slate, but it was recently teased by departing Marvel executive Nate Moore (read more about the Black Panther 3 announcement here).

