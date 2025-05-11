Black Panther Star Shares First Avengers: Doomsday Training Photo

Marvel Studios' Black Panther actress gave fans a first sneak peek into her training regimen ahead of her comeback for Avengers: Doomsday. The massive Phase 6 team-up film is in the early stages of production before it helps to close out the Multiverse Saga, with dozens of stars getting ready to reprise their roles soon.

Black Panther star Letitia Wright shared a video of herself in a gym working out to prepare for her role in Avengers: Doomsday. This will be her first time in the live-action MCU since the end of 2022, leaving viewers anxious to see where the Wakandan ruler goes after taking on the Black Panther mantle.

Posted on Wright's Instagram page (per POC Culture on X), the video shows her using a pulldown machine with weight stacks to work out her arms, with the video including the text, "rack season."

Instagram

Wright was last seen in live-action in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in which her Shuri took over the throne of Wakanda while mourning the loss of the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. The film ended with her coming to a truce with Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Submariner and Talokan, keeping Wakanda out of danger.

Currently, Wright is one of 27 cast members confirmed to be in Avengers: Doomsday, which began filming in late April. While plot details remain unconfirmed ahead of its May 1, 2026 debut, the film will feature the Avengers, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and more going up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in his quest for multiversal dominance.

How Will Black Panther Characters Be Used in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

While the Wakandans did not play a huge role in Avengers: Endgame, their country served as a central location for the final and biggest moments in Avengers: Infinity War. Moving forward, even with Doomsday expected to be a largely multiversal affair, the hidden African nation should once again be an important locale for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Joining Wright from her side of the MCU will be Winston Duke's M'Baku and Tenoch Huerta's Namor, continuing from where they left off in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Both Wakanda and Talokan should be called upon to contribute to the fight against Doctor Doom, particularly considering Doom's connection to both nations in the comics.

Furthermore, fans are hoping to see Shuri interact with more of the Avengers this time around after meeting here like Bruce Banner, Steve Rogers, Vision, and more in Infinity War.

Combine this with the possibility of fans being reintroduced to a multiversal version of T'Challa, and there should be plenty of thrilling action for the veteran MCU heroine.