Marvel Studios Confirms 2 New Black Panther Disney+ Spin-offs Releasing This Summer

The Black Panther franchise is coming to Disney+ for two new spin-off series releasing this summer. Marvel Studios landed a five-year television deal with Ryan Coogler and Proximity Media in 2021 with plans to develop Black Panther spin-offs for Disney+. Reported projects over the years have included a live-action series in the Kingdom of Wakanda and an origin story for Danai Gurira's Okoye.

The Wakandan hero has so far led two solo outings (soon to be three), and held roles in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The mantle was passed from the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa to Letitia Wright's Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and she will reprise that role next year alongside other MCU superheroes in Avengers: Doomsday.

Disney+ Will Release Two Black Panther Spin-Offs in 2025

Ironheart

Following her introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as a young genius prodigy from M.I.T. with an Iron Man-inspired suit, Dominique Thorne will reprise Riri Williams in a six-episode Disney+ series, Ironheart.

The series was filmed back in 2022 before her MCU debut hit theaters but Ironheart will finally release this summer as a "direct sequel" to Black Panther 2, produced by the movie's director, Ryan Coogler.

A behind-the-scenes promo released on X by Marvel Studios confirms the series takes place in the "days after [Wakanda Forever]." During her MCU movie debut, Riri Williams was sought after by Namor after inventing a Vibranium detector and ultimately aided Wakanda in a battle with Talokan.

Additionally, despite Ironheart's obvious inspiration from Tony Stark's famous Iron Man suits, this is "not a story about the mantle of Iron Man getting passed" and is rather about her "achieving her own legacy."

The Black Panther spin-off series will depict a battle between magic and technology as fans meet Anthony Ramos' Parker Robbins, aka The Hood, who dons a magical hood he acquired from a demon.

Ironheart will begin with a three-episode premiere on June 24.

Eyes of Wakanda

Eyes of Wakanda is a four-episode animated anthology series, executive produced by Ryan Coogler, that follows "brave Wakandan warriors throughout history" who embark on a "globe-trotting adventure" to recover Vibranium artifacts:

"In this globe-trotting adventure, the heroes must carry-out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts from the enemies of Wakanda. They are the Hatut Zaraze and this is their story."

The synopsis confirms the series follows the Hatut Zaraze, aka the Dogs of War, who are, effectively, Wakanda's secret police who deal with the nation's enemies both domestically and internationally, almost like the C.I.A.

The series marks the directorial debut for Todd Harris, a storyboard artist who has worked on Black Panther, Thunderbolts*, and with Coogler on Sinners.

Among the confirmed cast are Winnie Harlow (Canadian model), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Steve Toussaint (House of the Dragon), and many more.

Eyes of Wakanda will premiere on August 6.

Black Panther 3 Is Finally Coming Soon Too

Marvel Studios has big plans for its Wakandan hero, with Black Panther confirmed to appear in three upcoming projects. Beyond the Black icon's appearances in Black Panther 3 and Eyes of Wakanda, Letitia Wright will reprise Shuri next year in Avengers: Doomsday, marking her first ensemble since taking the mantle.

It appears Wakanda will have more of a presence than just that as Winston Duke will return in Avengers 5 as M'Baku, the African nation's apparent new king.

Many have speculated the upcoming Avengers blockbusters may lay the groundwork for a new T'Challa in the MCU following rumors that Marvel Studios is finally recasting the role, four years after Chadwick Boseman's passing.

Looking beyond that, following the release of Sinners, franchise director Ryan Coogler is reportedly turning his attention to Black Panther 3, and Marvel Studios is reportedly eyeing a February 2028 release window.

Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media landed its five-year television deal with Disney+ in early 2021, meaning it will expire at the start of next year. Only time will tell whether the two will renew the deal for more Black Panther spin-offs, but it seems likely as they will still be working together on the threequel beyond that.