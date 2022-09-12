Marvel Studios Announces MCU's First Magic vs. Tech Showdown

Iron Man's legacy is set to continue later this year thanks to Dominique Thorne's MCU debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This will be the first step toward her own solo journey, which continues nearly a year later in the Ironheart Disney+ series as Riri further develops her tech and evolves into her role as a superhero.

With shooting for Ironheart currently taking place in Atlanta and Chicago, information is still fairly scarce regarding how Riri's story will continue after her first meeting with the Wakandans this year. But thanks to Marvel's epic panel at the 2022 D23 Fan Expo, fans at least know that she'll have a formidable foe in The Hood, who will be played by rising star Anthony Ramos from the hit broadway phenomenon Hamilton.

Ironheart

Considering that The Hood's background is from the magical side of MCU lore, similar to key Phase 4 characters like Wanda Maximoff and Agatha Harkness, which will bring a vastly different battle considering Riri's vast knowledge of technology. And as it turns out, that dichotomy will be front and center according to Ironheart's first official synopsis.

Ironheart's Magic vs. Tech Battle

Via a Disney press release, Marvel Studios released the first official synopsis for Dominique Thorne's Ironheart, which is set for a Fall 2023 premiere on Disney+.

The Hood

This release confirmed that the series will explore "tech versus magic" as the mystical-based Parker Robbins aka The Hood faces off against Riri:

"Dominique Thorne returns as Riri Williams, a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world. Her unique take on building iron suits is both brilliant and flawed, and “Ironheart” delves into the dynamics of tech versus magic. Feige invited Anthony Ramos to the stage to greet fans and share a little about his character, Parker Robbins aka The Hood. The new series is slated for Disney+ next year."

During their recent Hall D23 presentation, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that this is the first time that the MCU has had this dichotomy, saying it's what he's "most excited for" in the show:

Feige: “What's great is that the character, [The Hood], from the comics, he deals in the dark arts. He deals in magic. Riri is a technologist. We've had technological heroes and villains. We've had supernatural people dealing with magic. We've never had the two at the same time, so seeing Riri go up against [The Hood] in a way, that is very unique is what I think I'm most excited for.”

Parker Robbins/The Hood actor Anthony Ramos was also present to tease the battle between magic and tech with Feige:

Ramos: “Yeah, I'm really excited to see magic and technology go up against one another in this in this show.” Feige: “How will it work?” Ramos: “How will it work?” Feige: “What will happen?” Ramos: “Tune in next year.”

Magic and Tech Go Head-to-Head

With Riri Williams being so heavily invested in the technological side of the MCU, Ironheart will certainly explore her brilliance as she builds the most advanced suits of armor since Robert Downey Jr.'s late Tony Stark. But with The Hood being the confirmed villain, there are plenty of questions about how that dynamic will mesh with the incredible magic that will come to the forefront as well.

These two sides meeting one another has been seen in past MCU outings, most memorably when Tony Stark first met Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War. But now, magic and technology will be front and center as Ironheart and The Hood go to battle against one another, although there is still plenty of mystery behind how they will cross each other's paths.

Of even more interest is the tease the Riri Williams might actually dive into magic herself as she looks to improve on her technology through the show's six episodes. Even though Ironheart may not be the most expected property to utilize the magical side of the MCU, it will bring something different than anybody saw coming.

Ironheart is currently filming, and the show will begin streaming on Disney+ in Fall 2023.