The Minecraft Movie 2 May Have Just Found The Perfect Alex Actor

After some recent comments from an A-list star, A Minecraft Movie 2 may have just found the perfect Alex actor. Fans may remember earlier this year when The Minecraft Movie came to a close, teasing the iconic game character, Alex, during its post-credits scene.

The stinger saw Jack Black's take on series mainstay Steve walking up to a door and being introduced to a red-haired woman named Alex, who told him of an unknown treasure in her attic. This was seemingly meant to tease the character's arrival in an eventual Minecraft Movie sequel; however, who would actually be playing Alex was kept a secret, with the camera intentionally held behind her to hide her identity.

Well, Minecraft Movie 2 may have just found the perfect actor to bring the beloved video game character to life. Former Spider-Man actress Kirsten Dunst recently teased that she would be interested in joining the Minecraft Movie franchise in a new interview with Town & Country Magazine.

A24

Talking about the recent billion-dollar video game movie franchise, Dunst said her kids "loved the first one" and would be interested in joining the series to "[make] a pile of cash:"

"Because her kids loved the first one and because she’d like to make a pile of cash..'Maybe I can just make a movie where I don’t lose money?'"

A Minecraft Movie 2 is reportedly in early development at Warner Bros., with director Jared Hess said to return. No official release or plot information has been revealed for the sequel, but it has been referred to as Another Minecraft Movie by those involved in the project. It is assumed that major stars from the first film, like Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Danielle Brooks, would return for the sequel.

Why Kirsten Dunst Would Be Perfect For A Minecraft Movie 2?

Mojang

While it is unclear whether or not Dunst is joking about joining A Minecraft Movie 2, she could be the perfect fit for the franchise.

After the first movie teased the introduction of the beloved Alex character from the Minecraft games, Dunst may have just called her shot. She could slot seamlessly into the role, bringing to life one of the best-known characters from the iconic gaming franchise.

In the games, Alex is the primary female playable character, on the level of Minecraft Steve (played by Jack Black in the movie). She wears green clothes and, most notably for the sake of this conversation, has striking strawberry-blonde hair.

Outside of being an incredible actor, Dunst is best known for her blonde and red hair, sporting straight-up orange hair for her role as Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies.

If the Spider-Man actress is serious about joining Minecraft, she feels ready-made to play someone like Alex. Her joining the series for the sequel would add yet another A-list talent to the Minecraft Movie's already impressive callsheet, plus add another uber-talented piece to the board for director Jared Hess to play around with for the sequel.

Since Spider-Man, Dunst has mainly stayed away from the tentpole franchise game, opting for smaller, more creator-driven films in titles like Mary Antoinette, Power of the Dog, and Civil War. So, maybe it is time for her to dip her toes back in the franchise waters and see how it feels.

Given Alex's appearance in the first film's post-credits scene, one can assume that the character's casting for A Minecraft Movie 2 will be a big deal, making someone like Dunst feel like a perfect fit.