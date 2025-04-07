Minecraft Movie Mobs List: All 20 Creatures Compared to the Video Game (With Photos)

A Minecraft Movie brought 20 iconic mobs from the video game into live-action.

The video game adaptation transports ordinary humans - such as Jack Black's Steve and Jason Momoa's Garbage Man - to a cubic world filled with nature and unique creatures that range from friendly to murderous.

Every Mob Featured in A Minecraft Movie Explained

Zombie

Minecraft

Zombies in Minecraft are immediately recognized by their undead groans as they seek out players through the night. The gang faces hordes of zombies at night in the Overworld but are, fortunately, saved as they erupt into flames as day hits.

Baby Zombie (Chicken Jockey)

Minecraft

The mini undead appears in one of Minecraft's most crowd-pleasing moments, dropping onto a feathered back to fight Jason Momoa's Garbage Man as Jack Black's Steve hilariously announces, "Chicken Jockey!"

A Minecraft Movie theatergoers can grab their own Chicken Jockey popcorn bucket from Cinemark as one of several pixelated kernal-holding creations.

Skeleton

Minecraft

Minecraft's skeletons wield bow and arrows as they attack players at night, and the same rings true in the 2025 blockbuster. They attack Garbage Man's crew on their first night in the Overworld, and some even wield enchanted bows, allowing them to fire flaming arrows at the human explorers.

Enderman

Minecraft

Endermen are the inhabitants of The End who have a unique ability to teleport and are provoked by being attacked or looked at for too long. In the Woodland Mansion, as they recover the Earth Crystal, Henry encounters an Enderman and looks into its eyes, prompting hallucinations of several other characters.

Creeper

Minecraft

The Creepers may be every Minecraft player's worst nightmare, as one step to close or a surprise sneak-up could cause an explosion that tears apart their base. As the big screen Minecraft gang endures their first night, Garbage Man nearly meets an early end in a shock Creeper explosion.

Spider

Minecraft

Spiders have a unique position in Minecraft as they are friendly at day and hostile at night or in dark areas. They are among the mobs that terrify the gang in their first Overlord nighttime, including one being ridden by an arrow-shooting Skeleton.

Piglin

Minecraft

Ruled over in A Minecraft Movie by Malgosha, the Piglin are pig-like creatures who inhabit the Nether and have a lust for gold. The creatures serve as Malgosha's army as she plots to take over the Overworld using the Orb of Dominance.

Hoglin

Minecraft

Hoglins appear in the Nether as a source of pork chops and leather and are, interestingly, Minecraft's only breedable hostile mob. They seemingly appear in the movie as vicious beasts ridden by some of the Piglin armies.

Ghast

Minecraft

As the Nether comes to the Overlord, the floating explosive-shooting Ghasts are among Malgosha's underworld army. The ghost-like creatures blow up a bridge in the movie, seemingly dooming Garbage Man, who even manages to ride one.

Chicken

Minecraft

Chickens appear to have been Steve's primary food source in A Minecraft Movie, as he has crafted a redstone contraption to cook them with lava. And, as audiences haven't stopped applauding the moment, it seems imperative to note its other appearance in the iconic "Chicken Jockey" moment a second time.

Pig

Minecraft

Pigs can be kept as livestock in Minecraft and bred for slaughter, allowing players to consume their tasty pork chops. However, in A Minecraft Movie, a crown-wearing pig appears and is dubbed a "legend" by Steve - a reference to the late YouTuber Technoblade, who used such a design for his in-game skin and logo.

Cow

Minecraft

Cows are among the mobs most commonly bred by Minecraft players, as steak is often considered one of the best food sources. The mooing livestock don't get much of a role in A Minecraft Movie but do make a brief appearance.

Sheep

Minecraft

Sheep have many uses in Minecraft, as they can be killed for food or simply kept and sheared for their wool. After Steve enters the Overworld for the first time, a bleating pink sheep is among the first creatures he is greeted by, and he even makes one of his first homes out of its colorful wool.

Wolf

Minecraft

A Minecraft dog is truly a gamer's best friend, as feral wolves can be tamed with bones to keep them company on their adventures. That holds on the big screen as Steve quickly adopts a wolf, Dennis, and even sends him to Earth to hide the Orb in his real home after he is kidnapped by Malgosha.

Panda

Minecraft

Pandas are one of the newer mob additions to Minecraft that spawn in jungle biomes. Some adorable pandas are sent flying in A Minecraft Movie thanks to the water bucket used by the humans to clutch a near-perilous landing.

Bee

Minecraft

Bees in Minecraft live in hives and nests, focusing on harvesting honey and only becoming hostile when attacked. The Bees got one of the most adorable translations to the big screen, appearing smiley, stripy, and fuzzy.

Llama

Minecraft

Llamas are neutral mobs in Minecraft that can be tamed and used to transport chests across distances. They passively inhabit the Overworld in A Minecraft Movie, wandering, munching on grass, and observing Steve as he builds a house.

Villager

Minecraft

The ordinary inhabitants of the Minecraft world are the Villagers, who are known to trade, farm, and occupy small villages around the Overworld. A Minecraft Movie even has a surprising story where Nitwit (voiced by Matt Berry) wanders to Earth and falls in love with Jennifer Coolidge's Vice Principal Marlene.

Pillager

Minecraft

The Villagers also have their villainous counterparts in the crossbow-wielding Pillagers, who can be found in patrols and outposts. As Garbage Man fights a Chicken Jockey in the Woodland Mansion arena, Pillagers appear outside the ring in a crowd, cheering against the human gang.

Iron Golem

Minecraft

Iron Golems guard the villages in Minecraft to protect their inhabitants from unfriendly, attacking mobs. Players can also craft them using iron blocks and a pumpkin to guard their own bases. Both these things are shown in A Minecraft Movie as the gang assembles them to help take on Malgosha.

