A hidden detail in A Minecraft Movie reveals exactly when it takes place, and the answer will surprise many who speculated it may have a more retro setting.

A Minecraft Movie opens in 1989 as a monologue from Jason Momoa's Garrett Garrison reveals that was when he won Gamer of the Year as the Garbage Man. But as the years progressed, Garrett struggled to find success beyond that, opening a video game store that never took off and left him in financial difficulty.

Warner Bros.

The rest of A Minecraft Movie's story picks up an undetermined number of years later, when he was desperate for cash and bought a storage unit, seeking valuable items—leading him to acquire the Orb of Dominance.

What Year Does the Minecraft Movie Take Place?

There are a few clues sprinkled throughout the Minecraft adaptation, hinting at when it takes place. While some character costumes are rather '90s, all signs point to a more modern setting for the 2025 blockbuster.

For one, as moviegoers meet the Garbage Man, he can be seen crushing up a packet of Oreos in his kitchen. These chocolatey delights bare their modern packaging in A Minecraft Movie, and that was only introduced in 2012.

As the Garbage Man wears a '90s-esque costume and there are retro electronics scattered all over the blockbuster, many have speculated that may be when A Minecraft Movie takes place. However, one telltale clue in the flick's opening confirms exactly where the modern story begins.

While in his video game store, the Garbage Man was saddened to open an eviction notice dated September 23, 2025, confirming that A Minecraft Movie takes place a few short months in the future after its April 4 theatrical release.

There are a few other clues sprinkled throughout A Minecraft Movie confirming its modern setting, such as Natalie trying to call Henry with an iPhone 14.

Even though A Minecraft Movie takes place in the modern day, it leans into retro aesthetics and creations throughout, especially in the ending as the gang creates their Block City: Battle Budies video game as a classic arcade machine for the Garbage Man's store, instead of a more common console, PC, or mobile release.

This means the Garbage Man endured around 36 years of struggles between winning Game of the Year and turning his life around after a trip to the Overworld.

How Long Was Jack Black's Steve in the Minecraft Overworld?

Warner Bros.

In terms of how long Jack Black's Steve was living in the Overworld, that is never exactly confirmed, but his advanced builds indicate it was a long time. Some have suggested he may have entered the Overworld through the Earth Portal in 2009, the year Steve made his gaming debut in Minecraft's first alpha build.

If that were the case, Steve may have spent 16 years of real-world time living in the Overworld and developing his marvelous creations. Since Steve confirms a day in the blocky realm lasts around 20 minutes, that would mean he lived through around 420,768 Overworld days before returning to Earth.

During that time, Steve encountered at least 20 mobs and creatures from Minecraft, from Wolves and Chicken Jockeys to Endermen and Piglin.