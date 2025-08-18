James Gunn Announces DC Studios' 6th New Animated TV Show

DC Studios and its top executive, James Gunn, released news about a new animated show in development—one of a few being made for this new universe. Along with a massive slate of live-action movies and TV shows (which is only confirmed to expand soon), animation will be featured more heavily than it has in recent years for DC's biggest superheroes.

Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios announced the development of a new adult animation series, Mister Miracle, at the Annecy Animation Festival in Annecy, France. The series is based on a highly acclaimed 12-issue comic run written by Tom King and Mitch Gerads.

DC Studios

As reported by Variety, the show will center on a hero named Scott Free, known as the best escape artist in history, who builds a great life on Earth with his wife, Big Barda. Fans will later see his adoptive father, the all-powerful Darkseid, obtain the Anti-Life Equation and put himself in a position to conquer the universe. Mister Miracle will then become the last hope to bring peace back, but the Equation will mess with his mind and threaten everything he cares about.

Every Animated TV Show in Development for James Gunn's DC Studios

Ahead are the other five series currently being developed for release in DC Studios' new DC Universe under co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, following the announcement for Mister Miracle:

Blue Beetle

DC Studios

Following his work as the leading hero in 2023's Blue Beetle, Xolo Maridueña is now set to reprise his role for an animated Blue Beetle series, which will likely be released on HBO Max. While the movie exists in the previous era of DC storytelling, it is still unclear whether that version of the character will be the same one depicted in this new animated streaming project.

Currently, Maridueña's involvement is the only confirmed casting for this series. Miguel Puga will be the show's showrunner, Cristian Martinez is writing the script, and Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (the original film's director and screenwriter) will be executive producers. The show does not have an official release date yet, although Maridueña told The Direct that he hopes the series will begin airing sometime in 2026.

Creature Commandos Season 2

DC Studios

After kicking off Gunn's new DCU on HBO Max in 2024, Creature Commandos will be back for a second season of animated action. By the end of last season, multiple original team members had been killed off, with the new team consisting of The Bride, Weasel, GI Robot, King Shark, and more.

While updates on new episodes have been few and far between, showrunner Dean Lorey told The Direct that Season 2 is "on a fast track" to be released, indicating DC Studios wants to continue the story sooner rather than later.

My Adventures with Green Lantern

DC Comics

In the same vein as My Adventures with Superman, DC Studios will produce a new series titled My Adventures with Green Lantern, focusing on the Jessica Cruz version of the character. The Mexican-American Cruz will be depicted as a high school student who acquires a Green Lantern Power ring, but the story will escalate from there as she encounters "alien foes" and the aftereffects of the Lanterns' space war

My Adventures with Superman creator Jake Wyatt will be an executive producer, and Stephanie Gonzaga has been signed on as a co-executive producer. Currently, there is no release timeframe, and it is not clear whether this will be the DCU version of Jessica Cruz or an Elseworlds take on the heroine.

Starfire

DC Comics

DC Studios is set to develop an animated Starfire series, centering on the origin story for the classic Teen Titans team member. Using an "ancient spaceship" on her home planet of Tamaran to escape, she will explore the galaxy with "the magical Princess Amethyst of Gemworld" and "uncover the deepest reaches of the DC universe."

My Adventures with Superman's Josie Campbell will be an executive producer on the series, while Brianne Drouhard will work as a co-executive producer.

DC Super Powers

DC Studios

The final animated series currently in development for DC Studios is DC Super Powers, a series aimed at a younger audience with some of DC's biggest names. Starring heroes like Plastic Man, Flash, Green Lantern, Aquagirl, and more, they will be students at the Alliance School for Heroes, learning under Principal Martian Manhunter how to be ready to serve as the next generation of heroes on Earth.

Matt Beans will be the executive producer on DC Super Powers, and the show will have Michael Chang working as a supervising producer.