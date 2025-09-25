James Gunn's DC Reboot Officially Unveils Its 5th Superhero Team

Five new superhero teams now exist as part of James Gunn's newly rebooted DC Universe. While this new universe is still waiting to get its iteration of the Justice League, other teams are already uniting to protect any of a few different universes being established. That number of teams continues to expand with each new release under Gunn's watch, particularly with two new 2025 releases.

Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 3 introduced a new team to the DCU called the Top Trio. Operating in the alternate Earth (which can be accessed through the quantum unfolding storage area in Chris Smith's closet), the Top Trio is the name the alternate-universe Smith family operates under.

Depicted as Earth's protectors, Chris Smith's Peacemaker works with his father, Auggie Smith, and his brother, Keith Smith, in this team. Auggie operates under the moniker of the Blue Dragon, while Keith became a superhero named Captain Triumph. While it remains to be seen how long this team will operate or what their endgame is, they now become the latest team added to the new DCU. Ahead are the four others already in operation:

All New Teams Introduced in James Gunn's DCU

Task Force X

Introduced in 2016's Suicide Squad and later reworked in 2021's The Suicide Squad, the DC Universe got a live-action take on Task Force X, ARGUS' code name for the titular team of antiheroes/villains. In the more recent film, this task force was sent out to Corto Maltese to take down Project Starfish, which ended with Starro the Commander's defeat and death.

Utilizing different rosters, the 2021 movie featured Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, John Cena's Peacemaker, and Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag Jr. Although about a dozen Suicide Squad members died in that movie, the team could eventually make a comeback in later projects.

Creature Commandos (Task Force M)

James Gunn's new DCU kicked off with the R-rated and animated Creature Commandos series on HBO Max in December 2024. Acting as a more immediate follow-up effort after The Suicide Squad, this group was sent out to Pokolistan to protect Princess Ilana Rostovic from the Amazonian villain Circe.

Led by Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr., this team includes Indira Varma's Bride, David Harbour's Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk's Dr. Phosphorus, and Sean Gunn's Weasel and G.I. Robot. While the group will have a new roster ahead of Season 2, the show is expected to continue this group's operations under Amanda Waller and Rick Flag Sr.

Justice Gang

Ahead of the Justice League's eventual debut in the DCU, the franchise's first movie, Superman, introduced fans to the lesser-known Justice Gang. Run and operated by Maxwell Lord, this group jumps into action early in Superman and helps the Man of Steel in his battle against Lex Luthor.

In Superman, this team's members include Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific. Hawkgirl and Guy Gardner also return in the opening episode of Peacemaker Season 2, when Chris Smith interviews to be part of the group with them and Maxwell Lord.

Green Lantern Corps

Set to join the DCU in 2026, James Gunn will bring the first live-action take on the Green Lantern Corps since 2011's disastrous Green Lantern movie. This group will make their DCU debut in Lanterns, bringing their powerful green rings and incredible powers to Earth and giving the franchise an influx of intergalactic intensity.

Along with Guy Gardner, Lanterns is confirmed to introduce Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan, with Hal guiding John in his early days as a member of the Corps. Other Lantern Corps members will debut when the show comes to HBO Max in 2026, expanding on this group's lore on the small screen.

Peacemaker Season 2 is the third release in James Gunn's new DCU after Creature Commandos Season 1 and Superman. Starring John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, and Frank Grillo, this season picks up with Peacemaker in his quest to be a superhero while dealing with alternate dimensions and a revenge quest for Rick Flag Sr. The first three episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.