9 New Sci-Fi Shows Coming to Disney+ In 2026

As 2026 approaches, Disney+ is positioning itself as the premier destination for science fiction in the coming year. The streamer's slate will feature smart, genre-driven stories that cover topics such as artificial intelligence and space travel. With several flagship franchises reaching critical narrative junctures, the upcoming calendar promises to be a more technologically ambitious year.

This big push for sci-fi content comes from Marvel Studios' new plan to produce multiple seasons of shows upfront and Lucasfilm's expansion into diverse animation styles. Disney hopes that by focusing on core sci-fi elements, it can attract a wider audience of sci-fi fans.

The slate is especially exciting as fans get to see the return to the animated world of mutants and follow Peter Parker into his sophomore year. On the live-action front, a familiar vigilante returns to the streets for his second season, while several new heroes enhanced with sophisticated technology make their anticipated debut.

Every Sci-Fi Series Premiering on Disney+ in 2026

Wonder Man

Marvel Television

Wonder Man will kick off the year with a story that is part Hollywood satire, part superhero origin story. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars as Simon Williams, an aspiring actor who gains vast powers. In the comics, Simon gets his powers after undergoing a transformative, high-tech experimental procedure. This procedure imbues him with an unstable ionic energy source, fundamentally altering his human biology at a molecular level. In the MCU, Simon will manifest three core superpowers: superhuman strength, incredible speed, and the ability to project massive energy explosions.

Unlike many conventional Marvel stories, the show is expected to be highly self-aware, using satire to poke fun at the concept of superhero fatigue. The show officially reunites Simon with Trevor Slattery, the failed actor played by Ben Kingsley, back in Los Angeles. Together, they navigate the glitz and glamour of Hollywood as Simon struggles to control his powers.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

After a massive first season, Matt Murdock returns to a New York City that has changed for the worse in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Wilson Fisk is now the mayor, and he is using his political power to turn the city into a high-tech police state. With drones in the sky and an Anti-Vigilante Task Force on the ground, Daredevil has to find new ways to protect Hell’s Kitchen without being caught by Fisk’s surveillance net.

The big news for Season 2 is the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. She joins forces with Matt to take down Fisk's regime. Fans can also look forward to seeing Matthew Lillard join the cast as a powerful rival who challenges the Kingpin's grip on the city.

Maul – Shadow Lord

Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm Animation is back with a new series centered on the fan-favorite villain, Darth Maul. Set just one year after the Clone Wars, Maul – Shadow Lord follows Maul as he tries to build his own criminal empire from the shadows. Without the support of the Sith, he has to rely on his wits and his double-bladed lightsaber to survive in a galaxy now ruled by the Empire.

Sam Witwer returns to voice Maul, bringing his trademark intensity to the role. The show features the neon-soaked underworld of the planet Janix, filled with droid gangs and dangerous syndicates. It’s a darker look at the Star Wars universe, focusing on a character who is neither a Jedi nor a simple criminal but something much more dangerous.

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi

Lucasfilm

Following the massive success of the original short film, The Ninth Jedi is returning as a standalone series. This project, created by the famous studio Production I.G, takes place in the far future where the Jedi are a myth. It reimagines the galaxy through a beautiful anime lens, focusing on a young girl named Kara who must help restore the Jedi Order.

The series treats lightsabers as rare, lost artifacts that only respond to those who are truly worthy. The lightsabers are revealed to be powered by intelligent, sentient crystals that react to a person's inner spirit. It’s a fresh and imaginative take on Star Wars that feels completely distinct from anything else in the franchise. With longer episodes than the standard Visions shorts, this series gives the characters room to grow in a stunningly animated world.

X-Men ’97 Season 2

Marvel Animation

The X-Men are coming back for more high-stakes action in Summer 2026. Picking up right after the chaotic finale of X-Men ’97 Season 1, the team is now scattered through different points in time. Some are stuck in ancient Egypt, while others are trapped in a war-torn future. The main threat this season is the legendary villain Apocalypse.

The show is expected to have a darker tone as the team tries to reunite and stop Apocalypse's plans. The second season fully embraces its science fiction roots, evolving into a complex story about time travel. The team must jump through different time periods, using advanced technology to stop history from being rewritten.

X-Men ’97 continues to honor the classic '90s style while introducing new characters like a teenage Nathan Summers. It’s an epic story about family, survival, and the fight for a future where mutants and humans can live in peace.

Ahsoka Season 2

Lucasfilm

Ahsoka Tano’s journey continues as she remains stranded in an entirely different galaxy. Ahsoka Season 2 picks up immediately where the first ended, with Ahsoka and Sabine Wren looking for a way home while dealing with the mysterious power of the planet Peridea. The story will dive deeper into the ancient statues of the Mortis Gods, which hint at a power older than the Jedi or the Sith.

Rosario Dawson returns as the lead, and the new season promises more action and romantic elements, according to the directors. As Grand Admiral Thrawn begins his conquest in the main galaxy, Ahsoka must find a way back before it’s too late. It’s a cosmic adventure that explores the farthest reaches of the Star Wars universe. It also delves into the mechanics of intergalactic travel and hyperspace navigation to get the characters home.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Animation

The animated version of Peter Parker returns for his sophomore year in late 2026. In this timeline, Peter is mentored by Norman Osborn, which gives him access to advanced tech but puts him in a very complicated position.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man leans into the sci-fi roots of the Spider-Man story. It explores how biotechnology creates the hero's powers and the strange alien life that will be introduced via the symbiote suit.

The show balances the fun of high school life with the danger of being a superhero in a world full of experimental science. It’s a bright, fast-paced show that offers a new look at Spider-Man’s early days.

VisionQuest

Marvel Studios

VisionQuest serves as the final installment of a trilogy that began with WandaVision and Agatha All Along. The story follows White Vision as he tries to regain his memories and understand what it means to be human. Paul Bettany is back as the lead, but the most exciting addition is James Spader, who returns to voice the villainous Ultron.

The show features several other A.I. characters, including human versions of JARVIS and FRIDAY. It’s a thought-provoking series about identity and the legacy of Tony Stark. By the end of the show, Vision will have to decide if he wants to be the hero he once was or something entirely new.

The War Between the Land and the Sea

BBC Studios

The Doctor Who spinoff The War Between the Land and the Sea brings a global crisis to Disney+ as humans face an invasion from the sea. The Sea Devils, an ancient race that lived on Earth long before humans, are waking up, and they want their planet back. The military group UNIT, led by Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, is the only thing standing between humanity and a total war.

Starring Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, the series is a high-stakes sci-fi thriller that feels like the classic show Torchwood. It’s a five-part event that explores what happens when the Doctor isn't around to save the day. With massive underwater battles and political tension, it’s a must-watch for sci-fi fans.