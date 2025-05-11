Doctor Who Showrunner Teases More Mature Spin-Off Coming Soon (Exclusive)

After Doctor Who Season 2 airs across April and May, the Whoniverse will return to the screens in its first spin-off since 2016's Class in The War Between the Land and the Sea. While the series has no official release date, showrunner Russell T. Davies recently gave The Direct an update on its progress.

Filming on the production took place from August to December 2024 at locations across Wales, U.K., along with some shooting in Mallorca, Spain.

The official synopsis promises UNIT's return to "prevent a global war" with the Sea Devils, a classic Doctor Who monster who have been in hiding on Earth:

"UNIT must take action to prevent a global war once an ancient species, the Sea Devils, comes out from the sea, revealing itself to humanity."

Jemma Redgrave will reprise UNIT lead Kate Lethbridge Stewart alongside Colonel Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient) and Ruth Madely (Shirley Ann Bingham). Loki actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Gavin & Stacey actor Russell Tovey are on board as new characters, despite appearing in the Whoniverse before.

The series is written by Russell T. Davies and Pete McTighe, who has previously written three episodes of Doctor Who. Davies penned Episodes 1 and 5, while McTighe wrote Episodes 2 and 3, and the duo co-wrote Episode 4.

Doctor Who

"It's a bit older than 'Doctor Who.'"

The Direct's Sam Hargrave recently spoke exclusively with Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies on the lead-up to Season 2 and had the chance to ask about the upcoming spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea.

Along with updates on its progress, the showrunner offered up teases, calling the spin-off "absolutely beautiful" and "some of the most epic stuff" shot in the Whoniverse's usual filming location of Cardiff, Wales.

Interestingly, he also stated The War Between the Land and the Sea will be more mature as it is "a bit older [aimed]" than Doctor Who and may push to a later time slot for those watching on live TV on BBC One in the U.K. and Ireland.

The Direct: "Do you have any plans for a Christmas special this year, and can you give any updates on The War Between the Land and the Sea spin-off?"

Russell T. Davies: "No updates on 'Doctor Who,' you'll just have to wait and see, conversations happening, obviously. And 'The War Between the Land and the Sea,' we just had a big edit on today, and that's looking so magnificent. It's so different from what people are expecting, I think it's absolutely beautiful. It contains some of the most epic stuff we've ever shot in Cardiff. It's really beautiful. And we've got Russell Tovey in the lead. It's a very different show. It's a bit older than 'Doctor Who,' but not too old; it's not as old as 'Torchwood' went. It's kind of straddling the eight o'clock audience, I would say, instead of seven o'clock or nine o'clock - or any type of the day, of course, on streaming. But it's lovely. We are delighted with it. It's like we haven't actually shown Russell or [Gugu Mbatha-Raw] any episodes yet, and it's about time we need to sit down and do that with them because it's wonderful."

The Direct: "When do you think fans will be seeing that? Do you have any idea of a release date?"

Russell T. Davies: "I have a very specific idea, and you're not getting that out of me, Sam."

Clearly, if all goes well, the Doctor Who team already knows when The War Between the Land and the Sea is coming to screens. The spin-off will follow suit with Doctor Who and stream on Disney+ in all international territories.

The entire interview can be seen here:

When Will The War Between the Land and the Sea Release on Disney+?

Doctor Who

As of now, there have been no reports of Doctor Who shooting a 2025 Christmas Special, as the show was only picked up through the end of Season 2. No decision on the series' future will be made until after the finale, which airs at the end of May, making it unlikely that a festive special will be produced in time for this year.

Filming on Doctor Who Season 2 wrapped in May 2024 and will hit global television screens just under a year later. As the Whoniverse spin-off has fewer episodes and wrapped in December 2024, it could be ready to air in late 2025, but it may equally be saved until early 2026 to distance itself more from Season 2.

Hopefully, once Season 2 is wrapped up in May, the Doctor Who team will begin revealing more about the upcoming Sea Devil epic. UNIT is confirmed to return in several of this year's Doctor Who episodes, so perhaps it will end up laying the groundwork for the aquatic war to come in the not-too-distant future.

What comes next for Doctor Who beyond The War Between the Land and the Sea is unclear, but the BBC has responded to rumors that the show has been shelved and Ncuti Gatwa has exited the role of the Doctor after Season 2.

While The War Between the Land and the Sea has no release date, it is expected to premiere on Disney+ and BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K. and Ireland.