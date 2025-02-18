Doctor Who: BBC Officially Responds To Ncuti Gutwa Quitting Reports

The BBC responded to a recent report claiming Ncuti Gatwa‘s time on Doctor Who was coming to a close as Gatwa wants to pursue a Hollywood career in LA.

Following a trio of specials that saw the return of David Tennant’s beloved Tenth Doctor (this time as the Fourteenth Doctor), actor Ncuti Gatwa officially became the lead of Doctor Who. Gatwa’s infectious enthusiasm and effortless charm quickly catapulted him to fan-favorite status.

Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who Status Explained

BBC

Recently, British tabloid The Sun, based on a report from an anonymous source, claimed that Doctor Who’s Fifteenth Doctor, series star Ncuti Gatwa, had quit the venerable sci-fi program to pursue a Hollywood film career.

More worrying, The Sun asserted that Gatwa filmed a scene in which the Fifteenth Doctor regenerated into his next iteration (a plot device used by the series when its star steps down) and that Doctor Who had been shelved.

Needless to say, this sent many Doctor Who devotees into a panic. But as it turns out, those fans don’t have a reason to fret, as BBC stepped in to set things straight (via Radio Times).

A spokesperson from BBC shed light on the current Doctor Who production order, noting that not only has the show “not been shelved” but it still has several episodes remaining in its current batch:

"This story is incorrect, ‘Doctor Who’ has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on Season 3 will be made after Season 2 airs. The deal with Disney Plus was for 26 episodes – and exactly half of those still have to transmit. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines."

The representative did, in fact, decline to share any information regarding Ncuti Gatwa’s involvement with Doctor Who, but it‘s likely safe to say that the actor will be sticking around for at least a bit longer.

Past performers who have portrayed the Doctor have traditionally never been attached to the role for an extended span.

How Is Disney Involved With Doctor Who?

As the BBC spokesperson directly referenced, Doctor Who is presently subject to a deal with Disney and its streaming service Disney+.

In late 2022, it was announced that BBC and Disney+ had entered into a high-profile partnership. Through this collaboration, Disney would be granted international streaming rights for Doctor Who. What’s more, is that the House of Mouse would foot part of the bill for the series.

The end result is a series that feels fresh and looks better than it ever has, thanks to Disney‘s contribution to Doctor Who’s budget. Sets are larger, special effects are more crisp, and even the interior of the TARDIS got a big makeover.

Precise streaming metrics have not been indicated by Disney but showrunner Russel T. Davies had been very pleased by the ratings for the recent episodes. Davies explained to Radio Times in 2024 (via ScreenRant) that the new Doctor Who installments have especially caught on with younger viewers:

“But they are building over the 28-day period. Episode one, ’Space Babies’, is already up to 5.6 million and counting. So it is getting there. And actually, I was brought back to bring in a younger audience. That's been massively successful.”

Doctor Who has been around for an incredibly long time and is nothing short of a science fiction institution. In all probability, fans can expect the Doctor’s adventures to continue for the foreseeable future.

Ncuti Gatwa’s entire Doctor Who run thus far can be streamed on Disney+.