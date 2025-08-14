Spider-Man Brand New Day Rumor Reveals First Detail On Sadie Sinks’ Mystery Character

A new rumor suggested the first substantial details about Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day character. Sink is set to star alongside Tom Holland for the new web-slinging adventure; however, little is actually known about her role in the new film. Some have suspected the Stranger Things star could be bringing to life the MCU's take on Gwen Stacy, while others have thrown names around like Jean Grey or even Mayday Parker.

Another name has entered the chat, though, as a new report seemingly revealed the codename Sink's character is going by on the Spider-Man 4 set. While these codenames are not usually who these characters turn out to be, they often can hint at where any particular project is going with a new role.

Insider and Nexus Point News' Demet Koc shared in a post on X that she has heard that Sink's Spider-Man 4 character is going by the codename "Annabelle Adams" for Brand New Day:

"Hearing Annabelle Adams is the codename(?) for Sadie Sink's character in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'"

It is unclear whether this is just a codename for Sink's character, or if she is actually playing someone named Annabelle Adama (signified by the question mark in Koc's post), but this could point to who/what the 23-year-old is playing in the new Marvel movie.

Previously, all that was known about Sink's Spider-Man 4 role was that she was going to be playing a "sharp and free-spirited" woman with a "mysterious past:"

"New Female Lead – A sharp and free-spirited woman with a mysterious past. Strong-willed, intelligent, and not easily intimidated. SET Sadie Sink."

This could fit the Annabelle Adams name. Adams was a character introduced into Marvel Comics in Scarlet Spider (Vol. 2) #1, as a bartender who develops feelings for Peter Parker clone Kaine Parker (aka Scarlet Spider).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day production is ongoing in the U.K., with Sink reportedly having recently started her work on this film in London, England. The new movie is being directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton. It follows Tom Holland's 20-something hero in his first post-high school superhero adventure.

Sink and Holland are joined by Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, and many more as part of the movie's expansive cast. Brand New Day comes to theaters on July 31.

What Could Sadie Sink's Spider-Man 4 Codename Mean?

Annabelle Adams is a deep-cut reference to make for Sadie Sink's Spider-Man 4 codename, but it could hint at where the movie is going with her MCU character.

Sure, Sink could be playing Adams herself. Annabelle Adams is a Houston bartender who appears in the Scarlet Spider comics, eventually coming to fall in love with the Scarlet Spider himself, Kaine Parker.

There is the off-chance that Sink will bring this niche comic book character to life on the big screen, but what seems more likely is that this is instead a reference to the role Sink's character will play in the new Spider-Man story.

Marvel Comics

This could refer to Sink coming into the life of Tom Holland's Peter Parker and potentially becoming his eventual love interest. This would play into the rumors that the Stranger Things actress could be playing Gwen Stacy in Brand New Day.

Zendaya's MJ (Peter's former love interest) will not have the same presence in Spider-Man 4 as she did in the previous three films. That leaves the door open for another iconic Marvel maven to make herself known in someone like Gwen.

Gwen Stacy would fit the character description posted online for Sink's character months ago. Her "mysterious past" mentioned in her casting call could also potentially set up the character to eventually become Spider-Gwen in the MCU, but that all remains to be seen.