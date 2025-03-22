The first details about Sadie Sink's MCU character have finally been revealed following the announcement that the Stranger Things actress would star in Spider-Man 4.

Spider-Man 4 is set to be released in July 2026. It will be the first project in the MCU slate following Avengers: Doomsday, so many have it near the top of the franchise's most important upcoming movies list.

Many theories have already been swirling as to who Sink could play since her casting was reported in March 2025, with most of them revolving around characters with the same hair color as Sink.

Sadie Sink's MCU Character Will Be a 'Sharp and Free-Spirited Woman'

Stranger Things

Sadie Sink's role in the MCU and Spider-Man 4 has not been officially revealed yet, but thanks to a recent report, some details about the character have surfaced.

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman, Sink will have a lead role in Spider-Man 4, meaning that she will be featured on-screen heavily and play a vital role in the upcoming film's story.

Some specific details about Sink's character's personality were also revealed. According to the report, she will be "sharp and free-spirited" while also sporting a "mysterious past."

The character will also be "strong-willed, intelligent, and not easily intimidated:"

"New Female Lead – A sharp and free-spirited woman with a mysterious past. Strong-willed, intelligent, and not easily intimidated. SET Sadie Sink."

Who Is Sadie Sink Playing in Spider-Man 4?

Since Sink was announced to be joining the cast of Spider-Man 4, many have theorized who she could be playing (read about six characters Sink could realistically play here). A few specific characters have come to the minds of most MCU fans, but Sink's role will likely be kept secret until the movie's release gets closer.

Some of the more popular fan theories for Sink's MCU character believe she will portray either Jean Grey or the MCU's Mary Jane Watson.

The only issue surrounding Sink playing Jean Grey is that it would be a bit odd if a character of that magnitude was introduced in a Spider-Man movie instead of a mutant-led project. Still, it is possible, and, if it happened, Sink's Jean Grey would be the eighth X-Men character to be brought into the franchise.

The Mary Jane Watson rumors are also possible, but some may be a little upset with that since Zendaya's MCU character goes by the name "MJ." Even if that didn't cause an issue, having two "MJ" characters could get a bit messy.

One other theory suggested that Sink could play Mayday Parker. She would be the daughter of Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane Watson.

Mayday has already been seen on-screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, so it is entirely possible that the character could be brought into live-action and be played by Sink.

If that were to happen, it would explain why Sink would be in a lead role in Spider-Man 4, especially considering Mayday has superpowers.

Spider-Man 4 will hit theaters on July 31, 2026.