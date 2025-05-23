Spider-Man Brand New Day: Sadie Sink Dodges MCU Character Mystery

Sadie Sink finally addressed the rumors regarding her MCU character, who will be introduced in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Sink was confirmed to be cast in the upcoming Spider-Man film in March, but since then, details regarding her character have not been revealed by official sources. However, some insiders have provided some context about her MCU character, only adding more fuel to certain rumors.

For the first time since being cast in the MCU, Sadie Sink commented on her role in the upcoming Spider-Man film while also acknowledging the rumors that have been swirling regarding her character. For reference, some have theorized that Sink will be playing the MCU’s Jean Grey, while other rumors suggest she will portray Mayday Parker and carry on the legacy of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man.

While speaking to Deadline, Sink was asked if she wanted to comment on the character she would be playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Stranger Things actress simply said "no," but did admit to seeing the rumors online. Notably, Sink did not dismiss them, but instead stated that she thinks they are "awesome:"

"No. I see a lot of rumors too. They’ve been really cool to read. I love the Marvel Universe. I mean they’re awesome rumors."

Sink will likely continue to dodge questions about her Marvel character until it is confirmed by an official source (Marvel Studios, a Sony executive, etc.).

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was slated to be released on July 31, 2026, after Avengers: Doomsday. Doomsday was recently delayed and is now expected to premiere on December 18, 2026. As of writing, Doomsday's delay has not affected Brand New Day's release date. The upcoming film will feature Tom Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man and will directly follow the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Is Sadie Sink Secretly Hinting at Her Marvel Character?

Netflix

In the interview, Sadie Sink admitted that she was not ready to reveal any details about her MCU character. However, she still addressed that she knew what the rumors were, which she said were "awesome." Notably, Sink did not say the rumors weren't true or that fans had it wrong; she just simply alluded to enjoying what people had come up with.

For a while, the most popular rumors were that Sink would be playing either Jean Grey or Mary Jane Watson. However, more recently, an insider claimed that Sink would be portraying Mayday Parker and that her character would be the daughter of Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker.

Even before that rumor, many fans grew to fall in love with the idea of Mayday Parker being Sink's character, so it is entirely possible that she could have seen those rumors online and that those are the "awesome rumors."

Once again, if that is the case, it could be telling that she didn't say that the rumors were false, or something along those lines. If she had seen the rumors, Sink is aware of who Mayday Parker is. By saying nothing at all, that could be her way of unintentionally confirming those rumors.

However, it is important that fans wait for official word regarding Sink's character, as only then will it be revealed if the rumors were right.