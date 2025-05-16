Spider-Man 4 Mayday Parker Rumor Opens The Door For Tobey Maguire’s MCU Return

A rumor centered around Mayday Parker's inclusion in the MCU's Spider-Man: Brand New Day may indicate a return for Spidey star Tobey Maguire. Maguire's name has often been mentioned in talks for future Marvel Studios projects after his long-awaited franchise debut in 2021, and this continues now.

A new rumor alleged that Sadie Sink is portraying Mayday Parker in Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 4. Known as the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary-Jane Watson, Mayday eventually becomes a superheroine in her own right, taking inspiration from her father as a new web-slinger.

Sadie Sink

Speaking on The Hot Mic podcast, host John Rocha noted hearing through a source that not only is Sink playing Mayday but that she will be the daughter of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man from director Sam Raimi's universe:

"I'm gonna throw one out there. I just got a text from someone, a source who said something and they said they've heard that Sadie Sink is playing Mayday Parker. So connecting to the Tobey universe, he's her daughter... Mayday Parker is Tobey Maguire's daughter, of his Peter Parker, from that Spider-Man universe."

Marvel Comics

Considering the quote from Rocha, this could further implicate that Tobey Maguire will return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4. The story could potentially introduce Mayday Parker as his and Mary-Jane's (Kirsten Dunst) daughter, continuing their story between the events of 2007's Spider-Man 3 and this new movie.

While Sink's role remains unconfirmed, she joins Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Liza Colón-Zayas in the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which debuts in theaters on July 31, 2026. Story details have not been revealed yet, but the movie will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton.

How Mayday Parker News Sets Up Tobey Maguire's Return in Spider-Man 4

Tobey Maguire

Should this rumor prove to be true, not only would it further solidify Maguire's presence in Spider-Man 4, but it would suggest the film being at least partially a Multiversal affair. Additionally, Sink is expected to play a major supporting role in the sequel, which might mean a bigger role than initially expected for Maguire.

Story details are few and far between for Spider-Man 4, although Martin Li/Mr. Negative is expected to take on the role of the main villain. With him in place and hints about the story from the Brand New Day subtitle, the film's plot is slowly coming together through these rumors.

With Maguire rumored to be back for his second MCU outing, the next big question is whether Andrew Garfield will join him and Tom Holland to complete the Spidey trio again. Adding to this mystery is the fact that Spider-Man 4 is the first MCU movie being released after Avengers: Doomsday, possibly tying the two stories together.

For now, the wait for filming to start later this summer continues, which should be when more news and information will help give fans a better idea of what to expect.