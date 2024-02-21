Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 is back from the dead with unused merchandise images showing off his classic suit.

Spider-Man 4 was originally canceled primarily because the filmmakers struggled to develop a strong enough story that warranted another installment.

Director Sam Raimi's realization that the story lacked creativity and his uncertainty about its direction led to the decision to reboot the franchise with Andrew Garfield in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man.

New Look at Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 Suit

Creative Director for Marvel's toy line Christopher Metzger recently shared unused packaging design concepts for Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 toys.

While the toys aren't present, the packaging shows Spider-Man in his iconic red and blue suit with sharp light eyes and grey webbing:

Christopher Metzger

While the webslinger's key art on the product packaging is reused from Spider-Man 3, the Spider-Man 4 logo is brand new and specifically made for these materials.

In the next image, Spidey is shown swinging around New York City in the recognizable pose from the Sam Raimi films.

Christopher Metzger

Will Tobey Maguire Return as Spider-Man?

Miraculously, Tobey Maguire did return 14 years after Spider-Man 3, this time as the eldest of the Peter Parker's featured in the film (himself, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield).

Considering the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's fair to wonder whether or not Maguire could once again return to the beloved character.

How he could return remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 to Avengers: Secret Wars or even a movie in Sony's sputtering Spider-Man Universe.

Director Sam Raimi, during the press tour for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, expressed openness to returning for Spider-Man 4, stating that after his experience with the Multiverse, "Anything is possible."

However, the likelihood of Sony developing (the canceled) Spider-Man 4 seems low, particularly as Tom Holland is slated for his own fourth Spider-Man movie, potentially confusing with overlapping numbering.

With new rumors swirling that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios aren't seeing eye-to-eye on the direction of the next live-action Spidey flick, the possibilities appear endless.

Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire's entire Spider-Man trilogy is streaming now on Disney+.