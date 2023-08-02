Tobey Maguire Gets Honest About His Spider-Man: No Way Home Experience

Tobey Maguire just got candid about his time returning as Spider-Man in 2021’s No Way Home.

When Maguire reprised his role as Peter Parker, it had been a long time since audiences last saw him embody the iconic superhero. In fact, between Spider-Man 3 and No Way Home, there was a fourteen-year gap between his appearances.

Even after his MCU adventure, the love for Maguire kept coming, as he even showed up briefly in Across the Spider-Verse—people can’t get enough of him.

Thankfully, the actor himself is having a good time with it all. In a previous interview, Maguire admitted that his return “[wasn’t] without nerves,” but he was “immediately open” about creating a movie with three different generations of Peter Parkers.

Tobey Maguire Reflects on No Way Home

The Spider-Man: No Way Home - The Art of the Movie book just released, and in its pages, Tobey Maguire spoke honestly about his time returning as the iconic webhead.

Maguire candidly revealed that his time on the third MCU Spider-Man film was “really beautiful” and that he “just feel[s] grateful” for getting to be a part of the project:

"When they called initially… I was like, 'Finally!' I just feel grateful—I was really open, immediately, about coming to do this. Not without nerves! But to get to show up with talented, creative people and play together--it's just a yes. There was such an open-heartedness to coming together and embracing each other and supporting each other that was really beautiful.”

The star described his time working alongside his fellow Spider-Men as a “very rich experience,” one that “reinvigorated [his] interest in performing:”

“Working with Andrew [Garfield] and Tom [Holland] was so dear to me, it really was special—a very rich experience for me, all around. It kind of reinvigorated my interest in performing. It felt like a real brotherhood, which was what we were aiming for, too, for us and for the characters. But then to have those dynamics play out—feeling a real connection and love for these guys, and having fun and having a laugh—all of that was energizing and reinvigorating for me.”

Maguire also called out how “amazing” it was to work alongside both Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe again:

“And it was amazing to work again with Alfred [Molina] and Willem [Dafoe]. I just adore those guys and respect them as the great talents that they are and also just as lovely humans. It was a blast--it was like a reunion."

So, When's Tobey Maguire's Next Marvel Rodeo?

So when will fans see Tobey Maguire on screen again as Spider-Man?

Well, Spider-Man 3 actor Thomas Haden Church seems to think the Spidey actor will re-team with Sam Raimi to make a fourth movie. Though, who knows where that information comes from, and if it is anything close to reality.

Given the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it feels like a certainty that Maguire will be back at some point sooner rather than later.

There’s always the chance his Spidey could actually show up in the flesh for Beyond the Spider-Verse. Alongside Andrew Garfield, the duo’s inclusion in Avengers: Secret Wars is a no-brainer.

Thankfully, Maguire seems up for it. He previously stated that if he was ever asked to do "a Spider-Man thing, it would be a 'yes!'"

