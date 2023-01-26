Tobey Maguire Reveals Why He Was Nervous About Spider-Man: No Way Home

Before joining the cast of the MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home, original Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire admitted that he had concerns about coming back to the role.

Maguire found his way back into the Spider-Man costume 14 years after his last solo movie with Sony Pictures, joining Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield for a wild Multiversal ride in Marvel Studios' Phase 4 slate. He and Garfield played key supporting roles in the third act as they faced five of their old villains from their solo movies, helping give the MCU its biggest movie event since the end of the Infinity Saga.

Having just come back into the Hollywood scene after a few years away, it took some time to hear from Maguire about his experience on No Way Home, although he shared his excitement to join the movie while also noting that he was nervous about what was being planned.

Now, with more than a year having passed since the movie's release, Maguire looked back to that time as he opened up on what gave him a slight bit of concern in coming back to the role.

Tobey Maguire's Nerves on No Way Home

Speaking with Marvel, Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire revealed that he was slightly nervous about reprising his role in the MCU for 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Even though the actor was "immediately open" to playing Peter Parker again, he noted that it was "not without nerves" regarding what everything would look like upon signing on:

"When they called initially, I was like finally! [Laughs] I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not without nerves – you know, 'What will this look like and what will the experience be?' But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, 'Yes!' It’s fun and exciting."

Maguire expressed his love for all three Spider-Man franchises, making it clear that he would always say yes to doing anything Spidey-related again:

"I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?', it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?"

He also addressed how it felt to put on the suit again, explaining that it "can definitely be a challenge" to put everything on but that he felt "pretty at home pretty swiftly" once the process of suiting up was finished:

"The suit can definitely be a challenge at time when you’ve got to get into the full thing. But then, once you’re comfortable, there is something fun about it. As an actor, it helps when you get in your costume. You begin to feel it more and embody it more… You start to feel pretty at home pretty swiftly."

