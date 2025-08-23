Marvel Replaces 7 MCU Avengers on New 'Endgame' Poster

Marvel just unveiled a brand new poster for an upcoming project that is nearly a direct copy of the main poster for Avengers: Endgame, with the only difference being that seven of the characters have been switched out. Avengers: Endgame was not a movie. It was an event. So, when something comes along and compares itself to Endgame during its marketing phase, it is sure to raise some eyebrows and gain some attention, and that is what one Marvel comic is doing to prepare for its December release.

Marvel Comics just revealed a brand new poster for its upcoming event series titled Ultimate Endgame, which will kick off on December 31, 2025. The poster is nearly a one-to-one copy of Avengers: Endgame's main character poster, paying homage to the film that brought an end to the Infinity Saga.

Although the comic series will not be hitting shelves until late December, it will have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 on Saturday, July 26, during the MARVEL COMICS: Ultimate Universe panel, which will take place between 1:45 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. PT in Room 6A. Writers Jonathan Hickman and Deniz Camp will be present to talk about Ultimate Endgame.

Ultimate Endgame is expected to bring the Ultimate Universe storyline of Marvel Comics to a head, just as Avengers: Endgame brought Phases 1-3 of the MCU to a head.

For reference, Ultimate Universe is a storyline where Reed Richards, as the Maker, creates a new universe to replace his own, but goes to great lengths to prevent superheroes he can't control from living in that universe. However, a group of heroes is trying to stop him and turn the universe back to normal.

Every Replaced Avengers: Endgame Hero on the Ultimate Endgame Poster

Spider-Man - Thor

Marvel

On the Avengers: Endgame main character poster, Thor is positioned just to the right of Iron Man, and appears bigger than everyone else in the poster aside from Iron Man, Captain America, and Thanos. In the Ultimate Endgame poster, Spider-Man has replaced Thor and sits in that same spot.

In the Ultimate Universe storyline, Reed Richards, as the Maker, never allowed Peter Parker to be bitten by a radioactive spider, so he did not become the web-slinger traditionally. Instead, Peter married Mary-Jane, and the couple had two children.

However, Peter still became Spider-Man eventually and received his own comic run in the Ultimate Universe called Ultimate Spider-Man. Strangely, Chris Hemsworth's Thor was a well-established part of the Avengers by the time Endgame took place, and Spider-Man has not really been a part of the Ultimates, so it seems a bit strange that he would be taking the God of Thunder's place on the Ultimate Endgame poster.

However, that could indicate how important Spider-Man will be to the upcoming event.

Black Panther - Hulk

Marvel

Mark Ruffalo's Hulk has been replaced by Black Panther in the Ultimate Endgame poster. In the Ultimate Universe, Black Panther had his own comic run, just like Spider-Man, and it was simply titled Ultimate Black Panther.

In that storyline, Black Panther lost his father, King T'Chaka, to an attack from Moon Knight assassins. After that happened, T'Challa investigated and hunted his enemies as Black Panther.

It is worth noting that Erik Killmonger and Storm play major roles in Ultimate Black Panther. Those two, along with T'Challa, Shuri, and Okoye, make up a group called the Circle of Force, so it is possible that team could make an appearance in the coming comics.

Similar to how Thor was a major Avenger by the time he appeared in Endgame, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk was as well. So, considering Black Panther is replacing Hulk on the poster indicates that he will play a huge role in Ultimate Endgame.

Maystorm - Captain Marvel

Marvel

Maystorm is an original character that was created for the Ultimate Universe storyline. She made her debut in Ultimate X-Men #2 and was introduced as a mutant who could create and manipulate storms. On the Ultimate Endgame poster, Maystorm is replacing Captain Marvel from the Avengers: Endgame poster.

For further reference regarding her powers, Maystorm is able to control the wind, shoot lightning, and influence rainfall. She is an extremely powerful character, just like Captain Marvel is, and could be the driving force to help the Ultimates come out victorious against the Maker, just like Captain Marvel helped the Avengers defeat Thanos.

Wasp - Nebula

Marvel

Wasp is a member of the Ultimates in the Ultimate Universe storyline. However, it is the Janet van Dyne version of the character instead of the Hope van Dyne version, which has been featured more in the MCU.

Wasp has replaced Nebula on the Ultimate Endgame poster. Most likely, choosing Wasp to replace Nebula is due to Nebula being rather small on the Avengers: Endgame poster. Of all of the characters on that movie's poster, Nebula is the smallest (even smaller than Rocket), so it would only make sense to have Wasp replace her.

Wolverine - Black Widow

Marvel

Ultimate Universe's Wolverine has a lengthy backstory. Still going by the Logan alias, this version of Wolverine actually became a version of the Winter Soldier as well. In short, he was held in captivity by the Eurasian Republic for experimentation. After they infused his body with Adamantium and erased his memories, Logan became the Eurasian Republic's Winter Soldier.

On the Ultimate Endgame poster, Wolverine is positioned where Black Widow appears on the Avengers: Endgame poster. It is possible that Marvel could be comparing Logan's backstory to Natasha's since she had to go through a lot of abuse and torture in the Red Room while being forced to become a Widow.

Doctor Doom - Okoye

Marvel

Ultimate Universe's Doctor Doom could not be more different from the version of the character many Marvel fans are familiar with. In Ultimate Universe, Doctor Doom is actually Reed Richards. In the storyline, an evil Reed Richards (who becomes the Maker) enters the good Reed Richards' world and sabotages the Fantastic Four's trip to space, meaning that they never got their powers.

Evil Reed then captured good Reed and essentially tortured him until he slapped a mask on him and made him Doctor Doom. However, Doom escaped the clutches of the Maker and formed an alliance with Tony Stark. Together, the two formed the Ultimates, which is the main superhero team featured in Ultimate Universe.

Since Doom was such a big part of Ultimate Universe getting started and is still a major character in the storyline, it seems strange that he is replacing Okoye on the Ultimate Endgame poster. One would assume that he would have replaced a bigger character like Hulk or Thor.

The Maker - Thanos

Marvel

The Maker is the big bad of Ultimate Universe, so it is no surprise that he is replacing Thanos on the Ultimate Endgame poster.

In Ultimate Universe, the Maker is an evil version of Reed Richards who sought to create a world where no superheroes were better than him. In other words, he wanted to be the most powerful being in the world, so he went to drastic measures to ensure some heroes would never even be created (such as Spider-Man).

The Maker is the overarching villain of Ultimate Universe, so he will be facing off against the Ultimates and any allies they may bring with them.

Ultimate Endgame's Full Poster

As mentioned, the poster for Ultimate Endgame looks extremely similar to the main character poster from Avengers: Endgame. While a lot of characters were replaced, some did remain the same.

Marvel Comics

For example, the Ultimate Endgame poster (as shared by Marvel Comics via X) features Tony Stark and Steve Rogers in the exact same places they are in on the Avengers: Endgame poster. The two are even striking nearly identical poses on each poster, with the only difference being that Tony is in his Iron suit in the Ultimate Endgame poster.

Marvel Studios

More overall characters were included in that poster than on the Ultimate Endgame poster, likely because the ones on the latter will be the only characters to be heavily focused on in the upcoming comic.