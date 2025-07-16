Comic-Con 2025: Exact Time of Major Marvel, DC & Star Wars Panels

The official schedule for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025 has revealed several exciting panels in the worlds of Star Wars, DC, and Marvel. SDCC 2025 is only 1 week away, taking place from July 24th - July 27th. The annual comic convention is typically home to some of the most significant announcements in the entertainment industry (like last year's Robert Downey Jr./Doctor Doom reveal), with major studios bringing top talent and IP to the show. 2025 will miss Hall H presentations from the likes of Marvel Studios and DC Studios, but there are still plenty of other events fans can look forward to.

Despite the absence of the traditional Saturday Marvel Studios panel, the studio is still expected to be present at the show (particularly surrounding the launch of The Fantastic Four: First Steps). DC is also fresh off the release of Superman, and James Gunn is preparing to attend SDCC along with the cast of his next DC project. Star Wars is the universe with the least to promote right now, although Lucasfilm is preparing something special for fans on the final day of Comic-Con.

Throughout Comic-Con's five-day run, several exciting panels are scheduled for projects outside of the worlds of Star Wars, Marvel, and DC, which should fill the gaps left by some of these studios.

San Diego Comic-Con Marvel, DC, Star Wars Panel Schedule & Times

Marvel Studios/Comic-Con

Below is the schedule of Marvel, Star Wars, and DC-related panels, listed in U.S. West Coast time (view the full schedule here).

Thursday, July 24, 2025

The 11th Annual Anatomy of a Superhero and Other Heroes - 10:00 - 11:00 AM PDT

"Award-winning composers Ryan Lott (Thunderbolts*), Laura Karpman (Captain America: Brave New World), Brandon Roberts (Andor season 2), and Mick Giacchino (The Penguin) discuss their scores with clips. Moderated by Oscar Award–winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Fantastic Four: First Steps)."

DC All In: What's Next - 11:30 - 12:30 PM PDT

"Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid, and other top DC storytellers dive deeper into DC’s core and Absolute comic books for 2025 and beyond. Moderated by DC executive editor Chris Conroy and DC group editor Paul Kaminski."

Marvel Rivals: Meet the Cast - 6:00 - 7:00 PM PDT

"Millions of players worldwide agree that Marvel Rivals is a smash hit. The game has brought to life iconic Marvel characters, as well as introduced players to the rich catalog of unique heroes in the Marvel Universe. This panel will highlight the voice actors whose work lives rent-free in gamers’ minds and whose Ultimate yells excite them. Alpha Takahashi (Psylocke), Daniel Marin (Namor), Eliah Mountjoy (Winter Solider), James Mathis III (Black Panther), Jordan Reynolds (Adam Warlock), and Xanthe Huynn (Dagger). Let’s go Rivals! GG!"

Friday, July 25, 2025

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away - 10:00 - 11:00 AM PDT

"From the days of the High Republic to the Rise of the First Order, join storytellers from across the Star Wars galaxy to hear behind-the-scenes stories from authors Tessa Gratton, Soo Lee, Ian McCaig, Charles Soule, and more, and be the first to see sneak peeks and hear exciting reveals from upcoming creative projects. Moderated by Michael Siglain."

Marvel Rivals: Hero Creation from Concept to Showcase - 10:15 - 11:15 AM PDT

"Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the hero creation process, guiding you from concept to showcase. Hear from the talented NetEase Games creative team, including Dino Ma (art director), Peilin Zhong (lead character concept artist), Weitai Luo (principal environment artist), and Zhen Li (principal 3D character artist), alongside the Marvel Games creative team Danny Koo (executive producer), Dakota Maysonet (creative development manager), and Dan LaDuca (senior art director). They will explore the concepts of Marvel Rivals heroes design and delve into the exciting new content from season 3 and more."

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing - 3:30 - 4:30 PM PDT

"Marvel editor-in-chief C. B. Cebulski, VP and executive editor Tom Brevoort, ultimate editor Wil Moss, and a lineup of superstar creators give fans a glimpse into the future of the Marvel Universe—including announcements for upcoming series and storylines that will have the whole industry talking. Plus, you’ll want to hang around for the special giveaway comic at the end of the show!"

DC Studios/Comic-Con

Saturday, July 26, 2025

The Art of Marvel SNAP - 12:00 - 1:00 PM PDT

"Jomaro Kindred (art director, Second Dinner), Jeremy Cranford (art outsource manager), Thomas Brillante (art outsource supervisor), Adi Granov (artist), and Brett Bean (artist) go behind the scenes of the creative process behind the award-winning game Marvel SNAP. From early concepts to final illustrations, the team will showcase how thousands of cards are brought to life and share an exclusive first look at what's next."

Marvel: Comics to Screen - 3:00 - 4:00 PM PDT

"Marvel masters collide in an unprecedented meeting of page and screen as Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C. B. Cebulski, Marvel Studios head of visual development Ryan Meinerding, and others explore Marvel’s First Family’s journey from the comics page to the big screen—just as Fantastic Four: First Steps lands in theaters! Fans who stick around till the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic book!"

Peacemaker Sneak Peek and Panel - 3:30 - 4:30 PM PDT

"The HBO Max series Peacemaker, from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television, returns for a highly anticipated second season on August 21. Fans will be treated to exclusive sneak peek footage from the new season and a conversation with James Gunn (co-head of DC Studios, executive producer, writer, director) and actors John Cena (Peacemaker, executive producer), Danielle Brooks (Adebayo), Jennifer Holland (Harcourt), Freddie Stroma (Vigilante), Steve Agee (Economos), Frank Grillo (Rick Flag Sr.), Sol Rodriguez (Sasha Bordeaux), and Tim Meadows (Langston Fleury)."

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sneak Peek: Lucas Museum of Narrative Art - 11:00 - 12:00 PM PDT

"Legendary filmmaker George Lucas, Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro, and Academy Award-winning artist Doug Chiang explore the power of illustrated storytelling and offer a sneak peek of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, moderated by Grammy, Emmy, Academy Award-nominated, and Golden Globe Award-winning artist, Queen Latifah."

Other Major Film & TV Panels at SDCC 2025

20th Century Studios

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - 11:00 - 12:00 PM PDT

"The demigods are back! Percy Jackson and the Olympians returns to Hall H for an epic look ahead at the highly anticipated second season. Series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer, alongside executive producers Jon Steinberg, Craig Silverstein, and Dan Shotz, engage in a conversation packed with behind-the-scenes stories and a deep dive into the new season, premiering this December on Disney+. Moderated by guest star Timothy Simons, this is one Percy fans will not want to miss."

Critical Role on Prime Video: The Mighty Nein and Legend of Vox Machina Cast - 11:15 - 12:15 PM PT

"Executive producers and cast members Laura Bailey, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Liam O’Brien, Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham give an inside look at Critical Role’s expanding universe on Prime Video. Get ready for exclusive breaking news from the upcoming highly anticipated animated series The Mighty Nein, based on the widely popular campaign. Plus, don’t miss the latest updates regarding The Legend of Vox Machina’s season 4 and what’s coming next for the acclaimed series."

Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's 2 - 4:15 - 5:15 PM PDT

"Anyone can survive five nights. Can you handle more? The filmmakers and stars of Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 invite you behind the curtain of the terrifying new chapter from the highest-grossing horror film of 2023. Moderated by Juju Green aka Straw Hat Goofy."

Friday, July 25, 2025

Resident Alien Season 4 Panel - 10:00 - 11:00 AM PDT

"Go behind the scenes with showrunner/executive producer Chris Sheridan and stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, and Alice Wetterlund from the fan-favorite series Resident Alien. Based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name, the comedy sci-fi series is currently in its fourth season and follows an alien who has crash-landed on Earth and hides in a remote Colorado mountain town, assuming the identity of the town doctor, Harry Vanderspeigle."

FX's Alien: Earth World Premiere and Q&A - 1:25 - 2:50 PM PDT

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. Be among the first people in the world to see the pilot episode of FX’s Alien: Earth and hear from series creator Noah Hawley, EP David W. Zucker (Scott Free), and the cast of this highly anticipated sci-fi horror series inspired by the acclaimed feature film franchise. FX’s Alien: Earth makes impact August 12 on Hulu, FX, and Disney+ internationally."

Gen V's Sophomore Year is Going to Be Lit - 3:45 - 4:45 PM PDT

"The unhinged, bloody, and subversive series from the world of The Boys is back for another semester. The cast and showrunner from the Prime Video hit series gives an exclusive look at the upcoming second season, packed with teases, surprises, and behind-the-scenes stories from the Godolkin University campus."

Dexter: Resurrection - 5:00 - 6:00 PM PDT

"Surprise... America’s favorite serial killer is back. Join the cast and creatives behind the highly anticipated SHOWTIME series Dexter: Resurrection for an inside look at the next chapter in the Dexter Universe. Star and executive producer Michael C. Hall (Dexter Morgan) is joined by showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, executive producer Scott Reynolds, and cast members James Remar (Harry Morgan), David Zayas (Detective Angel Batista), Jack Alcott (Harrison Morgan), David Dastmalchian (The Gemini Killer), and Krysten Ritter (Lady Vengeance) as they discuss the evolution of the franchise and reveal new exclusive footage from the season. You won’t want to miss this killer panel, moderated by Jamie Chung (Dexter: New Blood)."

Predator: Badlands - 4:15 - 5:15 PM PDT

"Director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey, 10 Cloverfield Lane) joins stars Elle Fanning (A Complete Unknown, Super 8) and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (The Panthers) for an exclusive look at Predator: Badlands, the latest chapter in the legendary franchise. Hear firsthand stories from the set, insights into the film’s new setting and characters, and get a sneak peek at never-before-seen footage."

TRON: Ares - 5:30 - 6:30 PM PDT

"Step into the Grid as director Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) and the cast of TRON: Ares take the stage to discuss the highly anticipated next installment in the Tron saga. Hear behind-the-scenes stories, get character insights, and have an exclusive first look at footage from the film."

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Project Hail Mary - 2:15 - 3:15 PM PDT

"Phil Lord (director and producer), Christopher Miller (director and producer), Ryan Gosling (actor and producer), Drew Goddard (screenwriter and executive producer), and Andy Weir (author and producer) give an exclusive first look at the most anticipated sci-fi thriller movie event of 2026. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name. The movie follows a science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship, lightyears from home, with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: to solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction . . . but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone."

What News and Announcements To Expect From Comic-Con in 2025

Marvel Studios/Warner Bros.

While fans will lack the major announcements that typically come with a headlining Marvel Studios, DC Studios, or Lucasfilm panel, there are still plenty of insights to be gleaned from SDCC this year.

One of the major DC-related panels this year is Saturday's Hall H Peacemaker panel. The panel will involve news and updates on Season 2 of the HBO show (which also happens to be the next project in the DCU) and likely a new trailer or some footage as well. James Gunn will also be on hand at the panel, which could lead to some news about the wider DC Studios universe.

On Sunday, fans can look forward to Star Wars creator, George Lucas', first-ever appearance at Comic-Con. The director will be there to promote the launch of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, and will be joined by fellow visionary Guillermo del Toro, making this a must-see panel for film lovers and Star Wars fans alike.

Marvel Studios has only a minor presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year, without even a panel for its upcoming animated or Disney+ MCU projects. However, attendees will have plenty to enjoy from the world of Marvel Comics and video games, with panels from Marvel Rivals and Marvel SNAP.

Outside of the core trio of franchises, attendees can expect updates from blockbusters like TRON: Ares, Predator: Badlands, and Five Nights at Freddy's 2, all of which are releasing this year, hinting at new trailers or footage being shown for all of them. On the TV side, there will also be news (and potentially trailers) for fan-favorite series like Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2, Gen V Season 2, and The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4.