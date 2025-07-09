Percy Jackson Season 2: Disney+ Reveals 9 Key Scenes in First Official Look

Percy Jackson and the Olympians released a new look at this December's upcoming Season 2 through 17 GIFs teasing several scenes from the series' next installment. This comes the same day as some additional first looks at Disney+ 2025 content previews.

One of the additional previews outside of the GIFs includes a clip of Percy running while holding what some fans believe is the Golden Fleece, a key object in the story of The Sea of Monsters novel that Season 2 is adapting. Another features Annabeth's voice: "A hero will become a powerful weapon." This line does not come from any Percy Jackson novels or subsequent sequel and prequel stories.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 will tell the story of Rick Riordan's second Percy Jackson novel. The new season brings the returns of Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri as Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood, respectively. Season 2 is highly anticipated following the show's several Emmy wins from Season 1.

Percy Jackson Season 2: First & New Looks at 9 Key Moments

In a series of GIFs on the Percy Jackson and the Olympians Instagram page, the show released new looks at nine key scenes from Season 2:

Percy Sword Fighting with Clarisse

Disney+

One of the earliest scenes revealed to fans a few months back (before filming on Season 2 even finished) is one with Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) sword fighting with Clarisse LaRue (Dior Goodjohn).

Disney+

The new GIFs offer several angles of this sword fight at what appears to be Camp Half-Blood. However, some individuals look like soldiers observing the fight, indicating it may be outside the camp when Percy and Clarisse reunite.

Disney+

Clarisse's ship is full of zombie-like, dead Confederate soldiers acting as her crew on her quest; these could be the soldiers visible in the quick clips. There is another figure visible, too, though there is not much to help identify who it is.

Disney+

As executive producer and writer of the Percy Jackson novels, Rick Riordan confirmed that Goodjohn will have a bigger role in Season 2 than in Season 1, especially given that the quest of the story is officially given to Clarisse, not Percy.

Disney+

Speaking of the chariot race, this is another scene shown in the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 GIFs (though some footage from this scene, including a shot of Percy not shown in any of the GIFs, was previously released).

Disney+

This included footage of Percy and Clarisse sword fighting on chariots in one of the GIFs.

It is tricky to tell from the faces that it is Percy and Clarisse. However, the fact that one chariot is adorned with a trident (a symbol of Poseidon) and the other a boar (a symbol of Ares, who fans can learn more about following his appearance in Season 1), as well as what physical features can be made out, makes it clear. Another figure, presumably Tyson (Daniel Diemer), is also visible in this clip.

Disney+

In another shot from the chariot race released, a statue of a figure riding on a chariot adorned with a Hydra on the front is seen. It is possible that the figure is meant to be Heracles' nephew, Iolaus. In Greek mythology, Iolaus assisted his uncle in killing the Hydra and later won the chariot race at the first Olympic Games. It is worth noting that Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson fight the Hydra in The Sea of Monsters book.

The first word of the text on the statue's base is not fully clear, but the second is Greek for "Conquered."

Disney+

Some chariot racing GIFs feature Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) in gold armor with an owl on the chest plate. Because owls represent Athena, Annabeth represents her cabin in the race.

Disney+

Annabeth looks as competitive as ever in the first video footage of her in Season 2 (previously, a photo of her with Andra Day, who is playing Athena, was released). This makes sense as in the books, she and Percy begin the race preparation working together before a falling out makes Annabeth determined to beat him.

First Look at Rosemarie DeWitt as Circe

Disney+

One of the most anticipated scenes in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 is Circe's Island, or C.C.'s Spa and Resort, as it is first introduced, and fans finally have their first look at it in one of the new GIFs.

The footage shows Circe (Rosemarie DeWitt, one of the last castings announced for Percy Jackson Season 2) blowing what appears to be powder out of a clamshell-type case. The background and Circe's clothes are ornately decorated, with a seaside color aesthetic and gold-colored borders.

Turning her famous island into a resort and spa, Circe offers women and girls (including Annabeth) makeovers and, occasionally, sorcery lessons and transforms the men and boys (including Percy) into guinea pigs.

Grover Facing Down Scylla

Disney+

The first GIF of the Instagram post is of Grover facing down a tentacled sea monster, presumably the tentacled Scylla.

Interestingly, Percy fights Scylla on the official poster for Season 2, and there is no mention of a fight between Grover and Scylla in the books. However, the figure in the new footage is absolutely Grover. Yes, they are facing away from the camera, but there are somewhat visible satyr horns on the figure's head, and Aryan Simhadri is tagged on that specific post slide.

This means that either the footage comes from one of Percy's dreams, which are his only way to communicate with Grover thanks to an empathy link the satyr set up between them, or it is an entirely new scene from Grover's journey in the story.

Percy Helping Annabeth Up

While some GIFs are easy to place into the plot of The Sea of Monsters, others, like the two featuring Percy helping Annabeth to her feet, are a little more vague.

Disney+

The background and lighting make it seem like the two are in a lower level, with barrels, rope, and additional set dressings.

Granted, this is a relatively safe guess, as much of the plot of the second Percy Jackson novel takes place on one of three ships (Luke's Princess Andromeda, Clarrise's CSS Birmingham, or Blackbeard's Queen Anne's Revenge).

Disney+

With just Percy and Annabeth there, perhaps the most likely guess is the last of the three, as that is the only ship ever exclusively occupied by the duo. However, others could be elsewhere on the ship, so it is not the most definitive proof.

An Explosion on What Seems To Be a Ship

Disney+

One of the new GIFs shared on Instagram is an explosion with no characters in sight.

This explosion is likely on a ship, given the life raft hanging on the wall and aesthetic choices for the set. Assuming that is the case, this footage would most certainly be from the explosion of Clarisse's ship, the aforementioned CSS Birmingham.

In the book, Clarisse attempts to sail her ship between Scylla and Charybdis, and though she tries to remain closer to the latter, she accidentally gets too close to the former. Scylla attacks but is eventually defeated. In the process, though, the CSS Birmingham is obliterated in an explosion.

During filming for Percy Jackson Season 2, there was a point where part of a beach needed to be closed temporarily for production. Following the closure, a report of smoke came from the area. Some fans guessed they were filming the explosion of Clarisse's ship during the temporary beach closure.

Percy on a Ship, Looking Up

Disney+

One GIF featuring Percy looking up is on a ship, though one of the three is unknown.

Percy is wearing the same outfit as in the clips of him helping Annabeth to her feet, though it is possible that, like in Season 1, the characters wear the same clothes for the majority of their quest.

In the footage, Percy appears to be soaking wet, recalling the aftermath of the iconic siren scene. In the sequence's dramatic conclusion, Percy swims out to rescue Annabeth from the sirens' song and manages to bring them both back to the boat in the protection of a bubble.

As such, this seems a likely candidate for where in the story to place this brief clip of a soaking-wet Percy on a ship.

Two Clips of Cloaked Figures

The final two GIFs in the post feature a cloaked figure, though it is not necessarily the same person.

Disney+

The first of the two sees the person in the cloak climbing up a hill during the daytime. A bit of a face is visible under the hood of the cloak, and the figure is holding a large staff, though the ornaments and woodwork are intricate to make out.

A possibility as to who this is would be Hermes approaching Percy and encouraging him to sneak out of camp, though the figure does not particularly resemble Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Disney+

The second clip gives a much clearer look at a cloaked figure, possibly the same as in the other clip, walking through a door in a storm while holding a lantern. Though not identical, this is reminiscent of the scene near the end of Season 1 where Percy sees a cloaked Kronos holding a lantern in a dream.

This indicates another dream sequence featuring the ultimate threat of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians novels.