Summer I Turned Pretty: Susannah's Funeral Gains a Whole New Meaning In Season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 gave new meaning to the events that happened to Conrad, Jeremiah, and Belly during Susannah Fisher's funeral in Season 2. Although she was already dead by the time The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 began, Susannah's presence and memory still loomed large in the show's sophomore run and the final season on Amazon Prime Video, considering she is an important figure in Belly's life.

Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) is Laurel Conklin's longtime best friend (Belly's mom) and Conrad and Jeremiah's mother, who succumbed to her cancer despite Season 1's hopeful ending when she agreed to receive treatment. Susannah's death happened when Belly and Conrad were still together, and her funeral eventually became a significant part of their story.

What Happened at Susannah's Funeral In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'?

Susannah's funeral took place in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, Episode 3, and the timing mattered in Jeremiah and Belly's relationship because of what Conrad did during the tragic event.

For those unaware, Belly and Conrad broke up two weeks before Susannah's funeral. Given that it was still fresh, Belly had yet to move on, while Conrad's grief took over his mental state. However, the fragile nature of the situation led to a tense confrontation during Susannah's funeral that pushed Conrad and Belly's relationship into a downward spiral.

After the service that honored Susannah's memory, everyone gathered at the Fisher house in Cousins. Belly tried to comfort Conrad, but she found him lying down with his ex-girlfriend, and this revelation led her to snap during Susannah's funeral.

From Conrad's perspective, this moment seemed to allow him to push Belly away by making her angry and sharing his grief with his ex instead of her. This led to their intense argument that ruined Susannah's funeral, where Belly flipped and told Conrad that she hates him in front of everyone:

Belly: "I hate you." Conrad: "Good." Belly: "I never want to see you again."

To be fair, Belly only did that because Conrad followed her and caused the fight in front of everyone. She did try to walk away.

In the book It's Not Summer Without You (Book 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy), Belly describes this moment as something she wishes she could erase from existence, noting that she regretted what she said "to the boy [she] loved more than [she] had ever loved anything or anyone."

Conrad was hurt and didn't want to show or open up his vulnerable side to Belly, considering he felt guilty for being unable to be there for her. His mistake was that Conrad didn't actually tell Belly this. He could've said and clarified to Belly that he didn't want to open up, and this decision came back to bite him since Belly eventually chose Jeremiah at the end of Season 2.

While Conrad tried to respect Belly and Jeremiah's relationship, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 4 ended with Belly and Conrad hugging it out after he remembered Belly's birthday (read more about the true meaning of Conrad's what have I done line in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3).

This served as the turning point for Conrad to redevelop his feelings for Belly in Season 3, and it all came to a head in Season 3, Episode 7, when he found out that Jeremiah cheated on Belly during his spring break trip to Cabo.

This led to their emotional confrontation in Cousins Beach, where Conrad confirmed that he still loved Belly four years ago when they broke up, but he chose to let her go because he knew he would hurt her, because he was still not over his grief of losing Susannah:

"I f*ckеd up four years ago. You remember that night in the motel? When I told you that I still wanted you? I couldn't sleep that night. I loved you. I know I did. But I knew that if I kept you with me... I would hurt you, and so... I couldn't have that. I knew it."

This scene from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 gives new meaning to what happened during Susannah's funeral. Conrad only pushed Belly to spare her from dealing with his vulnerable side (even if Belly wanted to be there for him).

Susannah's Funeral Showed Why Both Conrad & Belly Are Wrong

While both of them were teenagers who made mistakes and acted impulsively during a tragic event, it was wrong for Belly to make a scene after Susannah's funeral. Still, it was a ticking time bomb of a moment triggered by Conrad's actions.

However, one would argue that Conrad shouldn't have chased after Belly, but he had a good reason to do so because he was only doing it to explain that what she saw with his ex-girlfriend had no meaning.

Granted, Conrad was out of touch with Belly after Susannah died, but it's worth noting that it was Belly who broke up with him (and Conrad just went along with it, and he didn't fight for her—which was still wrong).

Ultimately, the situation between the pair has been complicated because of their inability to be honest and say what needs to be said. They were not in the right emotional place, and being in a fragile situation like a funeral didn't help.

Conrad and Belly still have unresolved feelings. With the looming wedding between Belly and Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, anything can still happen, and signs point to another confrontation between the trio, leading to an all-out revelation about the truth.

Based on Jenny Han's trilogy of The Summer I Turned Pretty novels, the romance series follows Belly's journey of self-discovery as she tries to discover what and who she truly wants. The series stars Lola Tung, Rain Spencer, Sean Kaufman, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno.